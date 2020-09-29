Listen live

- UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Ferencváros Stadion - Budapest
Play-offs, 2nd leg
Ferencváros win on away goals
Ferencváros (HUN)
0-0
-
Molde (NOR)
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5