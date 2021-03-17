Chelsea 2-0 Atlético (agg: 3-0): Ziyech and Emerson take miserly Blues through

Chelsea are through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2013/14 after a 2-0 home win against Atlético secured a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

Match in brief

Hakim Ziyech opens the scoring Getty Images

The Blues' front three were too fluid throughout for Atlético, with the whole triumvirate combining to especially devastating effect soon after the half hour. Kai Havertz released Timo Werner, who scampered down the left and squared for Hakim Ziyech to squeeze the ball under Jan Oblak.

The visiting keeper was down smartly to keep out Werner's low shot early in the second half and had further work to do to deny Ziyech a second. Diego Simeone rung the changes in the search for a route back into the tie but Stefan Savić's late red card made life all the more difficult.

Soon after Edouard Mendy had kept out João Félix's point-blank added-time effort, substitute Emerson raced clear to ice the cake for the hosts.

Player of the Match: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

"Controlled the middle of the pitch and broke up play constantly. In transition his passing was positive in advancing the play; he brought control when needed through patient possession. Very disciplined display."

John Peacock, UEFA Technical Observer

Jon Phipps, Chelsea reporter

N'Golo Kanté with his Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

A dominant display from Chelsea, crowned with another clean sheet, is not to be sniffed at considering Atlético's status as Liga leaders. Thomas Tuchel's charges were on the front foot early and their superb goal on the break was just reward. At times their front three linked up really well, even if clear chances were at a premium. That is the only blot on their copybook, though, as they reach the last eight for the first time in seven years.

Joe Walker, Atlético reporter

There was to be no repeat of the heroics from Atleti's last visit to England (Liverpool last season). Simeone will probably admit the first leg setup cost his side and they were always chasing the game, but in truth they never looked like overturning the deficit. A disappointing exit for the second season in a row.

Reaction

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach: "Very good performance, unbelievable effort, even from the guys in the stands ... you could feel we totally wanted it. Second half there were minutes we suffered but we were ready to do what was necessary to win."

Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea goalscorer: "After ten minutes we had the control and played our game. We did well. They didn’t create a lot and we can be happy about our performance."

Diego Simeone cuts a frustrated figure UEFA via Getty Images

Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "We tried to play with four up top in the first period and press them when they were playing out at the back. We couldn't rob the ball high up like we wanted to. They were just better than us. You can't say more than that."



Kieran Trippier, Atlético defender: "Chelsea were defensively strong and it’s about taking chances when you get them. You don’t get many away at Chelsea. It’s a disappointing night and the best team won."

Key stats

• Chelsea have conceded just two goals in 13 games in all competitions since Tuchel took over on 26 January.

• Ziyech has scored three round of 16 goals, all against clubs from Madrid – one against Atlético and two for Ajax against Real Madrid in 2018/19.



• Premier League clubs scored 11 goals without conceding across their six round of 16 games this season.

• Former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh (8) is the only Moroccan to have scored more UEFA Champions League goals than Ziyech (7).

• Emerson's goal was his first in the UEFA Champions League.

• Mendy has kept six clean sheets in seven UEFA Champions League appearances.



Line-ups

Emerson celebrates his late goal Getty Images

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso (Chilwell 90+4); Ziyech (Pulišić 77), Werner (Hudson-Odoi 83), Havertz (Emerson 90+3)

Atlético: Oblak; Trippier (Lemar 69), Savić, Giménez, Lodi (Hermoso 46); Llorente, Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Carrasco (Dembélé 53); Suárez (Correa 59), João Félix

What's next?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Friday 19 March. There are no seedings or country protection.