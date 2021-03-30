Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Bayern host Paris in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 7 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Bayern v Paris past meetings

What's the story?

A repeat of last season's final, narrowly won by Bayern. The German side have not quite reached the heights of 2019/20 yet (it is a very high bar) and while Robert Lewandowski has again been unstoppable, a knee injury picked up with Poland means he will miss both legs of the tie just as Paris, who spectacularly dispatched Barcelona in the last 16 thanks to Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick, prepare to welcome back Neymar.

Form guide

Bayern

Form: WWWWW

Next: Leipzig vs Bayern, 03/04

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Paris

Form: WWLDW

Next: Paris vs LOSC Lille, 03/04

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Roca, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting



Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti; Neymar, ﻿Mbappé, Di María; Icardi



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Leonardo on Paris' Bayern reunion

