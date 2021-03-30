Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.
Bayern host Paris in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 7 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Bayern vs Paris build-up
What's the story?
A repeat of last season's final, narrowly won by Bayern. The German side have not quite reached the heights of 2019/20 yet (it is a very high bar) and while Robert Lewandowski has again been unstoppable, a knee injury picked up with Poland means he will miss both legs of the tie just as Paris, who spectacularly dispatched Barcelona in the last 16 thanks to Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick, prepare to welcome back Neymar.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWWW
Next: Leipzig vs Bayern, 03/04
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Form: WWLDW
Next: Paris vs LOSC Lille, 03/04
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1
Possible line-ups
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Roca, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting
Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti; Neymar, Mbappé, Di María; Icardi
