UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Bayern-Paris UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Fußball Arena München - Munich
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Bayern
-
-
Paris
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.

      Robert Lewandowski is a key absentee for Bayern
      Robert Lewandowski is a key absentee for Bayern Getty Images for FC Bayern

      Bayern host Paris in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 7 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Bayern vs Paris build-up

      Bayern v Paris past meetings
      Bayern v Paris past meetings

      What's the story?

      A repeat of last season's final, narrowly won by Bayern. The German side have not quite reached the heights of 2019/20 yet (it is a very high bar) and while Robert Lewandowski has again been unstoppable, a knee injury picked up with Poland means he will miss both legs of the tie just as Paris, who spectacularly dispatched Barcelona in the last 16 thanks to Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick, prepare to welcome back Neymar.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Watch every Bayern goal so far this season
      Watch every Bayern goal so far this season

      Bayern

      Form: WWWWW
      Next: Leipzig vs Bayern, 03/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

      Paris

      Form: WWLDW
      Next: Paris vs LOSC Lille, 03/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1

      Watch every Paris goal so far this season
      Watch every Paris goal so far this season

      Possible line-ups

      Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies; Roca, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting

      Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti; Neymar, ﻿Mbappé, Di María; Icardi

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Leonardo on Paris' Bayern reunion
      Leonardo on Paris' Bayern reunion

      To follow

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Related Items

      Bayern vs Paris: facts
      29/03/2021
      Live

      Bayern vs Paris: facts

      A rematch of last season's UEFA Champions League final awaits.
      Bayern vs Paris: facts
      29/03/2021
      Live

      Bayern vs Paris: facts

      A rematch of last season's UEFA Champions League final awaits.