Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Borussia Dortmund welcome Manchester City to Germany for the conclusion of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with the tie finely poised after the first leg.

• City made it seven successive wins against German clubs on 6 April with a 2-1 victory against Dortmund thanks to Phil Foden's 90th-minute goal that added to Kevin De Bruyne's opener in the 19th minute. Dortmund have now lost their last six games against English opposition, but a Marco Reus goal six minutes from time has given them hope of turning this tie around.

• Dortmund have lost their last two UEFA Champions League quarter-finals but overall have triumphed in the last eight three times out of six. City are in the quarter-finals for the fourth successive season but their last three campaigns have all ended at this stage; indeed, they have reached the semi-finals only once, in 2015/16.

Previous meetings

• The teams were paired together just once previously, in the 2012/13 group stage, only City's second UEFA Champions League campaign, and it proved an unhappy one for the English club.

• A 90th-minute Mario Balotelli penalty did rescue a point for the English champions at the City of Manchester Stadium on Matchday 2, Reus having given Dortmund the lead a minute past the hour, but Julian Schieber's 57th-minute goal proved enough for the German club to win the Matchday 6 fixture at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

• Those results helped Jürgen Klopp's Dortmund finish first in Group D on 14 points, ahead of Real Madrid and Ajax. While BVB went on to reach the final, losing an all-German decider against Bayern München at Wembley, City under Roberto Mancini bowed out after finishing fourth in their section on three points and failing to win any of their six games.

• While Sergio Agüero is the sole City survivor from those two fixtures, having played 90 minutes at home before coming on as a substitute in Germany, Reus and Mats Hummels played both games while Łukasz Piszczek featured in Manchester and was an unused substitute in Dortmund. İlkay Gündoğan, now of City, started both games for Dortmund.

Form guide

Dortmund

• Dortmund's record in European Cup quarter-finals is W4 L4:

2016/17 Monaco L 3-6 (2-3 h, 1-3 a)

2013/14 Real Madrid L 2-3 (0-3 a, 2-0 h)

2012/13 Málaga W 3-2 (0-0 a, 3-2 h)

1997/98 Bayern München W 1-0 (0-0 a, 1-0 h aet)

1996/97 Auxerre W 4-1 (3-1 h, 1-0 a)

1995/96 Ajax L 0-3 (0-2 h, 0-1 a)

1963/64 Dukla Praha W 5-3 (4-0 a, 1-3 h)

1957/58 AC Milan L 2-5 (1-1 h, 1-4 a)

• The German club responded to an opening 3-1 loss at Lazio this season by beating Zenit 2-0 at home before defeating Club Brugge 3-0 both in Belgium and in Germany. A 1-1 draw at home to Lazio on Matchday 5 confirmed their last-16 place before a 2-1 closing win at Zenit clinched top spot in Group F.

• Sevilla were then beaten 3-2 away before a 2-2 home draw, Erling Haaland scoring twice in both games.

• Haaland, who drew a blank in Manchester having found the net in his first six 2020/21 UEFA Champions League appearances – he sat out Matchdays 5 and 6 – is the leading scorer in this season's competition with ten goals.

• Second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern for the second season running in 2019/20, this is Dortmund's 15th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have now reached the quarter-finals in four of their last eight participations.

• Under Lucien Favre, who left the club in December 2020 and has been replaced by Edin Terzić until the end of 2020/21, Dortmund were second behind Barcelona in their section last season. They picked up ten points – seven of them at home – to finish ahead of Internazionale and Slavia Praha. BVB were 2-1 winners at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 first leg but bowed out after going down 2-0 in the return in France.

• Dortmund have won only three of their last 13 knockout phase matches in UEFA competition (D3 L7), the first two victories in that sequence coming at home – 3-2 against Atalanta in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg and last season's first-leg defeat of Paris – before the win in Seville this season.

• BVB have won nine of their last 16 European matches (D2 L5), all five defeats coming away from home.

• Despite victories in five of their last seven home matches, Dortmund have won only eight of their last 18 European games in their own stadium (D5 L5).

• BVB were beaten away (0-3) and at home (0-1) by Tottenham in the 2018/19 round of 16, their last fixtures against an English club before this tie. That made their record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs W3 L3; they have lost the last two.

• The German club have lost their last six games against English clubs and have not beaten Premier League opposition since a 2-1 victory at Tottenham in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg; their record since is D1 L6.

• Dortmund's record at home to English clubs is W6 D4 L3; they have lost the last two, both against Tottenham, and are without a win against Premier League visitors since a 3-0 defeat of Tottenham in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg.

• Dortmund have won eight of the 17 UEFA competition ties in which they lost the first leg away from home, although they were defeated in the most recent, against Tottenham in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of 16. When losing 2-1 in the away first leg their aggregate record is W3 L3, the most recent such example their defeat against Juventus in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (0-3 h).

• Dortmund's record in UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L2:

6-5 v Auxerre, 1992/93 UEFA Cup semi-final

3-1 v Rangers, 1999/2000 UEFA Cup third round

2-4 v Club Brugge, 2003/04 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

3-4 v Udinese, 2008/09 UEFA Cup first round

Manchester City

• City's record in European Cup quarter-finals is W1 L3:

2019/20 Lyon L 1-3

2018/19 Tottenham L 4-4 away goals (0-1 a, 4-3 h)

2017/18 Liverpool L 1-5 (0-3 a, 1-2 h)

2015/16 Paris Saint-Germain W 3-2 (2-2 a, 1-0 h)

• City scored three goals in each of their first three Group C victories this season, beating Porto (3-1), Marseille and Olympiacos (both 3-0) before a 1-0 win in Greece on Matchday 4 secured progress. A goalless draw in Porto in their penultimate fixture confirmed City in first place before a closing 2-0 win at home to Marseille.

• Josep Guardiola's side then beat Dortmund's domestic rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 twice in the round of 16, with both games played in Budapest.

• The goal scored by Reus in the 84th minute of the first leg ended City's run without conceding a UEFA Champions League goal at 790 minutes, since Luis Díaz's 14th-minute opener for Porto on Matchday 1. The record for the competition, set by Arsenal in 2005/06, is 995 minutes, with City now second in the all-time rankings having moved above Juventus (690 minutes).

• City finished second in the 2019/20 Premier League and bowed out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the third season running, going down 3-1 against Lyon in their one-off tie in Lisbon. They had finished first in their group with 14 points (W4 D2) before seeing off Real Madrid in the last 16, winning 2-1 away and at home against the 13-time European champions.

• This is the Cityzens' tenth UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved every season since 2011/12.

• City have scored 54 goals in their last 22 UEFA Champions League matches; over the last three seasons their record is W21 D4 L3 with 70 goals scored and 23 conceded.

• Guardiola's team have won ten of their last 15 away European matches (D3 L2), both defeats coming in England; the last away game they lost abroad was at Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2) on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

• The aggregate win against Mönchengladbach made City's record in two-legged ties against German clubs W3 L2. The two previous wins both came against Schalke, in the 2018/19 round of 16 and in the semi-finals of their victorious European Cup Winners' Cup campaign in 1969/70; they lost in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals to Mönchengladbach in 1978/79 and Hamburg 30 years later.

• City have won their last three games in Germany and are unbeaten in their last five (W4 D1); in contrast, they suffered five defeats in their first six visits.

• A 1-1 draw in Mönchengladbach in November 2016 is the only one of City's last 12 matches against German clubs they have failed to win, stretching back to a 1-0 loss at Bayern in September 2014.

• City have won five of the seven UEFA competition ties in which they have won the home first leg – although the last such example brought defeat on away goals by Monaco in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (5-3 h, 1-3 a). This is the first time they have won 2-1 at home in the first game.

• City's record in two UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L0:

4-2 v Midtjylland, 2008/09 UEFA Cup second qualifying round

4-3 v Aalborg, 2008/09 UEFA Cup round of 16

Links and trivia

• Gündoğan was a Dortmund player between 2011 and joining City in 2016, scoring 15 goals in 157 appearances in all competitions. He was part of the team that won a German league and cup double in 2011/12 and scored Dortmund's goal from the penalty spot in the 2-1 defeat by Bayern in the following season's UEFA Champions League final at Wembley.

• Gündoğan also played for Bochum (2005–09) and Nürnberg (2009–11) in Germany. His record against Dortmund with Nürnberg was played four, lost four.

• Jadon Sancho joined Manchester City from Watford in March 2015 at the age of 14. He spent the next two seasons in the club's academy sides before signing for Dortmund in August 2017.

• Have also played in England:

Felix Passlack (Norwich 2018/19 loan)

Emre Can (Liverpool 2014–18)

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham 2010–20)

• Have also played in Germany:

Kevin De Bruyne (Werder Bremen 2012/13 loan, Wolfsburg 2014–15)

Zack Steffen (Freiburg 2014–16, Fortuna Düsseldorf 2019/20 loan)

• International team-mates:

Emre Can, Marco Reus, Marcel Schmelzer, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz & İlkay Gündoğan (Germany)

Raphaël Guerreiro & Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard & Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham & Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, John Stones, Raheem Sterling (England)

Giovanni Reyna & Zack Steffen (United States)

• Have played together:

Mats Hummels, Marcel Schmelzer, Łukasz Piszczek & İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund 2011–16)

Marco Reus & İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund 2012–16)

Roman Bürki & İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund 2015/16)

Emre Can & João Cancelo (Juventus 2018/19)

Emre Can & Raheem Sterling (Liverpool 2014/15)

• Bernardo Silva played both legs as Monaco beat Dortmund in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, winning 3-2 in Germany and 3-1 in France, where Benjamin Mendy also featured for 90 minutes.

• Mahmoud Dahoud played four times against City in the group stage of the 2015/16 and 2016/17 UEFA Champions League, his Mönchengladbach side suffering three defeats and drawing the other game.

• De Bruyne scored in Wolfsburg's 3-1 win against Dortmund in the German Cup final on 30 May 2015, having also scored away against them in a 2-2 Bundesliga draw on 17 December 2014.