UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using
Chrome
,
Firefox
or
Microsoft Edge
.
Inside UEFA
UEFA.tv
Live scores
Tickets and hospitality
Store
UEFA Club competitions
UEFA National team competitions
The official licensed stores are operated by 3rd party commercial partners appointed under license by UEFA.
Login
Favourite team
All sections
Home
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Women's Champions League
UEFA EURO 2024
Under-21
Under-19
Women's Under-19
National Associations
National Associations
Domestic European competitions
Live scores
TV Guide
UEFA.tv
Competitions
Competitions
Clubs
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa Conference League
UEFA Super Cup
UEFA Youth League
Under-20 Intercontinental Cup
National
European Qualifiers
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Nations League
Finalissima
Under-21
Youth & Amateur
Under-19
Under-17
UEFA Regions' Cup
Women
UEFA Women's EURO
Women's European Qualifiers
UEFA Women's Nations League
Women's Finalissima
FIFA Women's World Cup
UEFA Women's Champions League
Women's Under-19
Women's Under-17
Futsal
Futsal EURO
Futsal Finalissima
FIFA Futsal World Cup
Futsal Champions League
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO
Under-19 Futsal EURO
Inside UEFA
About UEFA
Media
Library
Development
Careers
Disciplinary
Sustainability
Protecting the game
Stakeholders
Awards
News
National Associations
Domestic European competitions
Live scores
TV Guide
UEFA.tv
Tickets and hospitality
Store
Store
UEFA Club competitions
UEFA National team competitions
UEFA Club competitions
UEFA National team competitions
Newsletters
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Linkedin
YouTube
UEFA Champions League
Favourite team
Notifications
Listen live
Shamrock Rovers vs Breidablik UEFA Champions League Qualif. 1 2023/24
Listen live
Watch highlights
Highlights available from midnight where you are
Updates
Line-ups
Squad lists
Stats
Match info
Want goal alerts and line-up announcements? Get the app now!
Get the app
Not now
Top