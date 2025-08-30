I\u00F1aki Williams, Athletic Club forward: \u0022We are truly in a beautiful, yet tough, Champions League. Particularly in our first two matches, we have played against opponents who are strong candidates to win the tournament. We are where we are thanks to the season we had last year. Being able to qualify amongst the top four in Liga is no mean feat. It\u2019s difficult because you\u2019re up against huge clubs and I remember those moments when the team was doing well and we didn\u2019t make it to Europe. Some of the guys on the team tried and gave it their all but in the end they couldn\u2019t do it. So now, being able to be a captain in this Champions League is special.\u0022