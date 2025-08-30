Serhou Guirassy on being the 13-goal joint-top scorer in last season\u0027s Champions League: \u0022I\u2019m very proud for myself, for my family, and whatever happens in the future, Serhou Guirassy was once top goalscorer one season in the Champions League, and that can\u2019t be taken away. The award is beautiful. [It\u0027s] in the living room, but we have to be careful sometimes as the children could pick it up to play and break it. If someone breaks it, it\u2019s the end of it. Or if they break it, then I just need to win another one.\u0022