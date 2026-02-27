Real Madrid 4-1 Elche, Spanish Liga, 14/03Arda G\u00FCler scored an incredible goal from inside his own half as Madrid eased to victory over Elche. Antonio R\u00FCdiger thumped in a volley from close range to open the scoring before Fede Valverde followed up his stunning hat-trick in the first leg vs Man City by netting again. Dean Huijsen added a third and G\u00FCler struck his wonder goal either side of a Manuel \u00C1ngel own goal as the hosts moved within a point of leaders Barcelona.\u00A0\u00A0