All-time European Cup honours board: Bayern go third

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan are ahead of UEFA Champions League winners Bayern on the all-time list of European Cup winners.



Germany have claimed eight final wins in all, making them the competition's fourth most successful nation. Spanish clubs lead the way ahead of Italy and England.

European Cup wins by club

Watch goals from Real Madrid's 13 European Cup wins

13 Real Madrid (16 finals)

7 AC Milan (11)

6 Liverpool (9)

6 Bayern München (11)

5 Barcelona (8)

4 Ajax (6)

3 Internazionale Milano (5)

3 Manchester United (5)

2 Juventus (9)

2 Benfica (7)

2 Nottingham Forest (2)

2 Porto (2)

1 Borussia Dortmund (2)

1 Celtic (2)

1 Chelsea (2)

1 Hamburg (2)

1 Marseille (2)

1 Steaua București (2)

1 Aston Villa (1)

1 Crvena zvezda (1)

1 Feyenoord (1)

1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

UEFA Champions League wins by club

Barcelona's five European Cup wins

Real Madrid 7 (7 finals)

Barcelona 4 (5)

AC Milan 3 (6)

Bayern München 3 (6)

Liverpool 2 (4)

Manchester United 2 (4)

Juventus 1 (6)

Ajax 1 (2)

Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)

Chelsea 1 (2)

Internazionale Milano 1 (1)

Marseille 1 (1)

Porto 1 (1)

European Cup wins by nation

Spain 18 (29)

England 13 (22)

Italy 12 (28)

Germany 8 (18)

Netherlands 6 (8)

Portugal 4 (9)

France 1 (7)

Romania 1 (2)

Scotland 1 (2)

Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)

UEFA Champions League wins by nation

2019 final highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Spain 11 (16)

Italy 5 (13)

England 5 (12)

Germany 4 (9)

France 1 (3)

Netherlands 1 (2)

Portugal 1 (1)

[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]



