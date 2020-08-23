All-time European Cup honours board: Bayern go third

Sunday 23 August 2020

Bayern have joined Liverpool in third spot on the all-time European Cup honours board following their sixth triumph.

Bayern's name is engraved on the trophy for a sixth time
Bayern's name is engraved on the trophy for a sixth time Getty Images

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan are ahead of UEFA Champions League winners Bayern on the all-time list of European Cup winners.

Germany have claimed eight final wins in all, making them the competition's fourth most successful nation. Spanish clubs lead the way ahead of Italy and England.

European Cup wins by club

13 Real Madrid (16 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (9)
6 Bayern München (11)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Internazionale Milano (5)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (2)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Chelsea (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)   
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

UEFA Champions League wins by club

Real Madrid 7 (7 finals)
Barcelona 4 (5)
AC Milan 3 (6)
Bayern München 3 (6)
Liverpool 2 (4)
Manchester United 2 (4)
Juventus 1 (6)
Ajax 1 (2)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)
Chelsea 1 (2)
Internazionale Milano 1 (1)
Marseille 1 (1)
Porto 1 (1)

European Cup wins by nation

Spain 18 (29)
England 13 (22)
Italy 12 (28)
Germany 8 (18)
Netherlands 6 (8)
Portugal 4 (9)
France 1 (7)
Romania 1 (2)
Scotland 1 (2)
Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)

UEFA Champions League wins by nation

Spain 11 (16)
Italy 5 (13)
England 5 (12)
Germany 4 (9)
France 1 (3)
Netherlands 1 (2)
Portugal 1 (1)

[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]


