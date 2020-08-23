All-time European Cup honours board: Bayern go third
Sunday 23 August 2020
Bayern have joined Liverpool in third spot on the all-time European Cup honours board following their sixth triumph.
Only Real Madrid and AC Milan are ahead of UEFA Champions League winners Bayern on the all-time list of European Cup winners.The final as it happened
Germany have claimed eight final wins in all, making them the competition's fourth most successful nation. Spanish clubs lead the way ahead of Italy and England.
European Cup wins by club
13 Real Madrid (16 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (9)
6 Bayern München (11)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Internazionale Milano (5)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (2)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Chelsea (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)
UEFA Champions League wins by club
Real Madrid 7 (7 finals)
Barcelona 4 (5)
AC Milan 3 (6)
Bayern München 3 (6)
Liverpool 2 (4)
Manchester United 2 (4)
Juventus 1 (6)
Ajax 1 (2)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)
Chelsea 1 (2)
Internazionale Milano 1 (1)
Marseille 1 (1)
Porto 1 (1)
European Cup wins by nation
Spain 18 (29)
England 13 (22)
Italy 12 (28)
Germany 8 (18)
Netherlands 6 (8)
Portugal 4 (9)
France 1 (7)
Romania 1 (2)
Scotland 1 (2)
Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)
UEFA Champions League wins by nation
Spain 11 (16)
Italy 5 (13)
England 5 (12)
Germany 4 (9)
France 1 (3)
Netherlands 1 (2)
Portugal 1 (1)
[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]