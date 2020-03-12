Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig) – 7 points

Defenders

Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig) – 10 points

Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig) – 9 points

Angeliño (Leipzig) – 9 points

Juan Bernat (Paris) – 12 points



Midfielders

Marcos Llorente (Atlético) – 18 points

Ferran Torres (Valencia) – 11 points

Josip Iličić (Atalanta) – 24 points

Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig) – 16 points



Forwards

Álvaro Morata (Atlético) – 7 points

Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) – 10 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

