Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 12 March 2020
Leipzig dominate this week's list of high-scoring Fantasy players.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig) – 7 points
Defenders
Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig) – 10 points
Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig) – 9 points
Angeliño (Leipzig) – 9 points
Juan Bernat (Paris) – 12 points
Midfielders
Marcos Llorente (Atlético) – 18 points
Ferran Torres (Valencia) – 11 points
Josip Iličić (Atalanta) – 24 points
Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig) – 16 points
Forwards
Álvaro Morata (Atlético) – 7 points
Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) – 10 points
The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.