Oldest Champions League players, finalists and winners: Marco Ballotta, Gianluigi Buffon, Remko Pasveer, Pepe, Paolo Maldini, Luka Modrić

Former Lazio goalkeeper Marco Ballotta holds the record as the oldest player ever to feature in the UEFA Champions League with ex-Porto and Real Madrid star Pepe taking the honour as the oldest outfield player to take part in the competition.

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini holds the record for the oldest winner of the competition, and scorer in the final, while former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is the only 40-year-old ever to play in the showpiece.

We look at all the veteran high-achievers, taking in the oldest players, finalists and winners.

Who are the oldest Champions League players?

Watch five great Buffon saves

43 years 252 days: Marco Ballotta (Lazio) vs Real Madrid, 11/12/07

42 years 315 days: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) vs Barcelona, 08/12/20

41 years 348 days: Remko Pasveer (Ajax)vs Chelsea, 22/10/25

41 years 255 days: Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) vs Napoli, 13/09/16

41 years 206 days: Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea) vs Atlético, 30/04/14

"You need to stay motivated," said Marco Ballotta as the goalkeeper explained how he became the oldest player to appear in the Champions League and Serie A. "But the most important thing is to keep having fun, both in training and in matches. Add to that an injury-free career and you have the answer."

Who is the oldest Champions League outfield player?

41 years 15 days: Pepe (Porto) vs Arsenal, 12/03/24

The four oldest Champions League players are all keepers; Pepe became the oldest outfield player to have appeared in the competition when he started in Porto's 4-1 win against Antwerp on Matchday 3 of the 2023/24 campaign. He muscled in on the overall top five on Matchday 5, and capped his final year as a professional by reaching the knockout stages.

Who are the oldest Champions League winners?

Champions League 100 club: Paolo Maldini

38 years 331 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) vs Liverpool, 23/05/07

38 years 266 days: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) vs Dortmund, 01/06/24

37 years 46 days: Pietro Vierchowod (Juventus) vs Ajax, 22/05/96

37 years 34 days: Alessandro Costacurta (AC Milan) vs Juventus, 28/05/03

36 years 285 days: Javier Zanetti (Inter) vs Bayern München, 22/05/10

36 years 276 days: Marco Materazzi (Inter) vs Bayern München, 22/05/10

Who are the oldest Champions League finalists?

40 years 211 days: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United) vs Barcelona, 28/05/11

39 years 126 days: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) vs Real Madrid, 03/06/17

38 years 331 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) vs Liverpool, 23/05/07

38 years 266 days: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) vs Dortmund, 01/06/24

38 years 66 days: Lothar Matthäus (Bayern München) vs Manchester United, 26/05/99

37 years 180 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) vs Barcelona, 28/05/11