How each Champions League team has fared since football resumed

You have to go back to 11 March for the last evening of UEFA Champions League action, when holders Liverpool were knocked out of the competition by Atlético and Paris turned around their tie with Dortmund to join Leipzig and Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

However, while European football has remained on hold ever since, domestic football resumed in many countries. UEFA.com flicks through the form guide.



Juventus

Then: 1st in Serie A

Now: 1st in Serie A

Since restart: W6 D4 L4

Only a point clear in Serie A heading into the restart, Juventus' Coppa Italia final shoot-out defeat by Napoli left their season teetering. Four resounding league wins eased worries, with four points from home matches against chasers Atalanta and Lazio (helped by four Cristiano Ronaldo goals) then easing Maurizio Sarri's side clear of the pack. A 2-0 win against Sampdoria on 26 July duly secured their ninth straight Italian title with two games to spare.

Lyon



Then: 7th in Ligue 1

Now: 7th in Ligue 1



Lyon's sole competitive fixture before the second leg against Juventus was the Coupe de la Ligue final against Paris on 31 July, which they lost 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw. Rudi Garcia's men played several friendlies ahead of that decider, beating Port-Valais (12-0), Nice (1-0), Celtic (2-1), Gent (3-2) and Antwerp (3-2) but suffering a 2-0 reverse to Rangers.

Manchester City

Then: 2nd in Premier League

Now: 2nd in Premier League

Since restart: W9 D0 L3



Josep Guardiola's team have been irresistible at times since the restart, a thumping 4-0 victory over newly-crowned champions Liverpool the highlight. Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden have been in fine form although the inconsistency that has stalked City all campaign continues with three defeats, including one against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Real Madrid

Then: 2nd in Liga

Now: Liga champions

Since restart: W10 D1 L0

Zinédine Zidane's men had lost four from seven and surrendered top spot to Barcelona before the enforced break but it was a different story after the resumption, with ten consecutive victories wresting the title back from their rivals. Madrid conceded just four goals in that winning streak, while 13 were shared at the other end between evergreen pair Karim Benzema (seven) and Sergio Ramos (six) in the final 11 games of the season.

Bayern

Then: 1st in Bundesliga

Now: Bundesliga champions

Since restart: W11 D0 L0

Imperious going into the resumption; flawless after it. Having clinched their eighth successive league title, Hans-Dieter Flick's free-scoring charges saw off Leverkusen 4-2 in the German Cup final to make it back-to-back domestic doubles. Robert Lewandowski picked up where he left off too, scoring 12 goals in his last ten outings to get to 51 in 43 games in all competitions this term.

Chelsea

Then: 4th in Premier League

Now: 4th in Premier League

Since restart: W8 D0 L4

Frank Lampard's blossoming outfit have found goals easier to come by in recent weeks with Christian Pulišić becoming increasingly influential and Olivier Giroud enjoying a fine end to the campaign: seven goals since June. Keeping them out at the other end remains an issue, though, with three goals or more shipped in their three league defeats; and they also let a lead slip to lose to Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Barcelona

Then: 1st in Liga

Now: Liga runners-up

Since restart: W7 D3 L1

Inconsistent displays have been disappointing but handing over the Liga crown to Real Madrid will have struck deep in the heart of Quique Setién's side. Luis Suárez rediscovered his goalscoring touch in the final few weeks while Ansu Fati's increasingly productive cameos suggest Barcelona's season could yet end on a high note.

Napoli

Then: 6th in Serie A

Now: 7th in Serie A

Since restart: W7 D4 L3

Napoli returned with a bang by holding off Inter in the last four then beating Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the Coppa Italia final. The remainder of Napoli's league campaign was always likely to be an anti-climax, given they were way adrift of the top four, but games against all the teams above them should stand them in good stead for the return leg against Barcelona.

Through to quarter-finals

Atalanta



Then: 4th in Serie A

Now: 3rd in Serie A

Since restart: W9 D3 L1

Arguably the most entertaining team in Europe right now, Atalanta have been richly rewarded with recent results. Only a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty denied Gian Piero Gasperini's men victory in Turin and a potential title tilt but, true to form, they responded by plundering six goals against Brescia. Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata remain prolific for a side that have scored more goals than any team in the last 60 Serie A seasons.

Atlético



Then: 6th in Liga

Now: 3rd in Liga

Since restart: W7 D4 L0

Diego Simeone's men were in danger of failing to finish in the top four but they hit the ground running in June and their rearguard reverted to type. They kept six clean sheets in their seven victories and will travel to Leipzig unbeaten in 18 matches.

Leipzig



Then: 3rd in Bundesliga

Now: 3rd in Bundesliga

Since restart: W4 D4 L1

Leipzig were only five points off the summit when the Bundesliga recommenced but a surprising dip in home form put paid to any chances of a title challenge. A failure to win any of their last five games at the RB Arena, including draws against the two sides relegated at the end of the season, will be a concern for Julian Nagelsmann.

Paris

Then: 1st in Ligue 1

Now: Ligue 1 champions



Twenty goals without reply in three friendlies kept Thomas Tuchel's men in trim ahead of two cup finals. Neymar's goal won the Coupe de France against St-Étienne, though it came at the cost of an injury to Kylian Mbappé, while Paris edged Lyon 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw in the Coupe de la Ligue decider on 31 July.