Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Friday 7 August

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Higuaín, Ronaldo

Out: De Sciglio (thigh), Khedira (thigh), Douglas Costa (thigh)

Doubtful: Dybala (thigh)

Misses next game if booked: Matuidi

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Dembélé

Out: Koné (muscular)

Doubtful: Marcelo (thigh), Tete (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Marcelo, Koné

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Out: Agüero (knee), Mendy (suspended)

Misses next match if booked: None

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos; Modrić, Hazard, Vinícius Júnior; Benzema

Out: Ramos (suspended), Mariano Díaz (medical)

Doubtful: Marcelo (adductor)

Misses next game if booked: Modrić, Valverde

Saturday 8 August

Bayern vs Chelsea (3-0)

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

Out: Pavard (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Thiago

Chelsea: Caballero; Rüdiger, Christensen, Zouma; James, Kovačić, Barkley, Emerson; Mount, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Out: Alonso (suspended), Jorginho (suspended), Loftus-Cheek (hamstring), Pulišić (hamstring), Azpilicueta (hamstring), Pedro (shoulder), Gilmour (knee)

Doubts: Kanté (hamstring), Willian (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Azpilicueta, Zouma

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Rakitić, De Jong; Messi; Súarez, Griezmann

Out: Busquets (suspended), Vidal (suspended), Dembélé (fitness), Umtiti (knee)

Doubtful: Lenglet (groin), Griezmann (thigh), Ronald Araújo (ankle)

Misses next game if booked: Griezmann, Messi, Semedo

Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Mário Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Demme, Zieliński; Callejón, Mertens, Insigne

Out: Manolas (ribs)

Doubtful: Maksimović (ankle)﻿, Insigne (adductors)

Misses next match if booked: Koulibaly, Llorente, Mário Rui