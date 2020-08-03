Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Monday 3 August 2020
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the lineups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures.
Friday 7 August
Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)
Juventus: Szczęsny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Higuaín, Ronaldo
Out: De Sciglio (thigh), Khedira (thigh), Douglas Costa (thigh)
Doubtful: Dybala (thigh)
Misses next game if booked: Matuidi
Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Dembélé
Out: Koné (muscular)
Doubtful: Marcelo (thigh), Tete (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Marcelo, Koné
Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)
City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
Out: Agüero (knee), Mendy (suspended)
Misses next match if booked: None
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Éder Militão, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos; Modrić, Hazard, Vinícius Júnior; Benzema
Out: Ramos (suspended), Mariano Díaz (medical)
Doubtful: Marcelo (adductor)
Misses next game if booked: Modrić, Valverde
Saturday 8 August
Bayern vs Chelsea (3-0)
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski
Out: Pavard (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Thiago
Chelsea: Caballero; Rüdiger, Christensen, Zouma; James, Kovačić, Barkley, Emerson; Mount, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi
Out: Alonso (suspended), Jorginho (suspended), Loftus-Cheek (hamstring), Pulišić (hamstring), Azpilicueta (hamstring), Pedro (shoulder), Gilmour (knee)
Doubts: Kanté (hamstring), Willian (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Azpilicueta, Zouma
Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Rakitić, De Jong; Messi; Súarez, Griezmann
Out: Busquets (suspended), Vidal (suspended), Dembélé (fitness), Umtiti (knee)
Doubtful: Lenglet (groin), Griezmann (thigh), Ronald Araújo (ankle)
Misses next game if booked: Griezmann, Messi, Semedo
Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Mário Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Demme, Zieliński; Callejón, Mertens, Insigne
Out: Manolas (ribs)
Doubtful: Maksimović (ankle), Insigne (adductors)
Misses next match if booked: Koulibaly, Llorente, Mário Rui