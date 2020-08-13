Leipzig vs Paris Champions League semi-final preview: where to watch, team news

Leipzig face Paris at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 18 August in the first of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi-finals in Lisbon.



Where to watch the game on TV

How did they get here?

Group G winners after suffering only one defeat, Leipzig saw off 2019 runners-up Tottenham in the round of 16 before then overcoming Atlético de Madrid 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Unbeaten and prolific in the group stage, Paris lost 2-1 to Dortmund in the first leg of their round of 16 tie only to bounce back with a stylish 2-0 victory in the French capital. They looked to be on the way out in their quarter-final against Atalanta, but two late, late goals ensured their dramatic passage through.

Possible line-ups

Reporters' views

Latest results

Leipzig

Form: WWLDW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 3rd in Bundesliga

Paris

Form: WDWWW

Where they finished: Ligue 1 champions, French Cup winners, French League Cup winners

What the coaches say

From the quarter-finals, all matches are being played as one-off ties behind closed doors at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Teams are able to make five substitutions but are only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game, not including half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution is permitted during extra time.

A total of 23 players are allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.