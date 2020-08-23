Nissan and Nuno Gomes deliver UEFA Champions League trophy

Former Benfica and Portugal forward Nuno Gomes helped official sponsor Nissan to deliver the UEFA Champions League trophy to the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica ahead of tonight's final.

A UEFA EURO 2004 finalist with Portugal, Nuno Gomes joined the trophy as it took a tour of Lisbon in a specially modified Nissan Nismo RC, before carrying the silverware into the stadium. The trophy will be given to the winner of tonight's match between Paris and Bayern, which kicks off at 21:00 CET.

Nuno Gomes scored 11 goals in 30 UEFA Champions League appearances for Benfica, and having won two league titles in the course of two spells with the club, the 44-year-old knows from experience what it is to experience a big footballing night at the 'Da Luz'.