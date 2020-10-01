Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed
Thursday 1 October 2020
Article summary
The four seeding pots have been confirmed for the group stage draw, streamed at 17:00 CET.
Article top media content
Article body
Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League group stage draw, streamed live on UEFA.com from 17:00 CET, the 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.
Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 UEFA titles. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.
Pot 1
Bayern (GER), UEFA Champions League holders
Sevilla (ESP), UEFA Europa League holders
Real Madrid (ESP)
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Porto (POR)
Pot 2
Barcelona (ESP) coefficient 128.000
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Manchester City (ENG) 116.000
Manchester United (ENG) 100.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000
Dortmund (GER) 85.000
Chelsea (ENG) 83.000
Ajax (NED) 69.500
Pot 3
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 55.000
Salzburg (AUT) 53.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000
Internazionale (ITA) 44.000
Olympiacos (GRE) 43.000
Lazio (ITA) 41.000
Krasnodar (RUS) 35.500
Atalanta (ITA) 33.500
Pot 4
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 33.000
Marseille (FRA) 31.000
Club Brugge (BEL) 28.500
Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500
Midtjylland (DEN) 14.500
Rennes (FRA) 14.000
Ferencváros (HUN) 9.000
Draw procedure
- The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage under the competition system introduced in 2018/19 have been joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.
- No team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.
- In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday.
- If a paired club is drawn, for example, in Groups A, B, C or D, the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of Groups E, F, G or H.
Which clubs are paired?
To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:
A Bayern & Dortmund
B Sevilla & Atlético de Madrid
C Real Madrid & Barcelona
D Liverpool & Man. United
E Juventus & Inter
F Paris & Marseille
G Zenit & Lokomotiv
H Man. City & Chelsea
I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv
J RB Leipzig & Mönchengladbach
K Lazio & Atalanta
Group stage match dates
Matchday 1: 20/21 October
Matchday 2: 27/28 October
Matchday 3: 3/4 November
Matchday 4: 24/25 November
Matchday 5: 1/2 December
Matchday 6: 8/9 December