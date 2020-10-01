Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League group stage draw, streamed live on UEFA.com from 17:00 CET, the 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.

Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 UEFA titles. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

Bayern (GER), UEFA Champions League holders

Sevilla (ESP), UEFA Europa League holders

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Barcelona (ESP) coefficient 128.000

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Manchester City (ENG) 116.000

Manchester United (ENG) 100.000

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000

Dortmund (GER) 85.000

Chelsea (ENG) 83.000

Ajax (NED) 69.500



Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 55.000

Salzburg (AUT) 53.500

RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000

Internazionale (ITA) 44.000

Olympiacos (GRE) 43.000

Lazio (ITA) 41.000

Krasnodar (RUS) 35.500

Atalanta (ITA) 33.500

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 33.000

Marseille (FRA) 31.000

Club Brugge (BEL) 28.500

Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500

Midtjylland (DEN) 14.500

Rennes (FRA) 14.000

Ferencváros (HUN) 9.000

Draw procedure



The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage under the competition system introduced in 2018/19 have been joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.

No team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.

In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday.

If a paired club is drawn, for example, in Groups A, B, C or D, the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of Groups E, F, G or H.

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Bayern & Dortmund

B Sevilla & Atlético de Madrid

C Real Madrid & Barcelona

D Liverpool & Man. United

E Juventus & Inter

F Paris & Marseille

G Zenit & Lokomotiv

H Man. City & Chelsea

I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv

J RB Leipzig & Mönchengladbach

K Lazio & Atalanta

Group stage match dates



Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December