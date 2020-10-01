Robert Lewandowski wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2019/20.

The Polish international, 32, beat off competition from Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer. The award was announced during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Geneva.

The top ten

1 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 477 points

2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 90 points

3 Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 66 points

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 53 points

= Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 53 points

6 Thomas Müller (Bayern) 41 points

7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 39 points

8 Thiago Alcántara (Bayern) 27 points

9 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) 26 points

10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 25 points

Why did Lewandowski win the vote?

The 2019/20 season was one of the greatest in Bayern's 120-year history, and no player contributed more to it than Lewandowski. The Poland striker scored in every game en route to the UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon, picking up 15 goals and six assists as well as the trophy he had coveted for so long. He also hit 34 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches and six in five German Cup games.

2019/20 in numbers

Achievements: UEFA Champions League winner, Bundesliga winner, German Cup winner, UEFA Champions League top scorer, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, Bundesliga top scorer, Bundesliga Player of the Season

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 10

Goals: 15

Assists: 6

Domestic league

Appearances: 31

Goals: 34

Assists: 4

How Lewandowski was selected

The jury comprised the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA's member associations.

Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Lewandowski testimonials

"He works so hard for the team. He is important for our defence as he provides support and nothing needs to be said about how much danger he poses in front of goal. He is very professional and works extremely hard. He is the best central striker in the world."

Hansi Flick, Bayern coach

"I haven't seen a better player all year. He sacrifices so much for success and, for me, he absolutely deserves to be called the best footballer in the world."

Lothar Matthäus, former Bayern and Germany captain

"He is arguably the best professional I have ever come across here. His diet, his lifestyle… Everything is dedicated to success. The question is whether Robert at 35 will be even better than Cristiano Ronaldo at 35."

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern CEO

What is the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award?

For this award, players in Europe, irrespective of nationality, were judged according to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club or national team level.

Previous winners*

2019/20 ─ Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland)

2018/19 ─ Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)

2017/18 ─ Luka Modrić (Real Madrid & Croatia)

2016/17 ─ Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)

2015/16 ─ Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)

2014/15 ─ Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

2013/14 ─ Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal)

2012/13 ─ Franck Ribéry (Bayern & France)

2011/12 ─ Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona & Spain)

2010/11 ─ Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

*Known as the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award from 2010/11 to 2015/16 inclusive

The other award winners

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder

Men's Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick

Women's Coach of the Year: Jean-Luc Vasseur

Men's Goalkeeper of the Season: Manuel Neuer

Men's Defender of the Season: Joshua Kimmich

Men's Midfielder of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Men's Forward of the Season: Robert Lewandowski

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Sarah Bouhaddi

Women's Defender of the Season: Wendie Renard

Women's Midfielder of the Season: Dzsenifer Marozsán

Women's Forward of the Season: Pernille Harder

UEFA President’s Award: Didier Drogba