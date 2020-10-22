Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Marco Sportiello (Atalanta) – 7 points

Defenders

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 10 points

Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – 11 points

Cristian Romero (Atalanta) – 12 points

Angeliño (Leipzig) – 19 points

Midfielders

Tetê (Shakhtar) – 13 points

Zlatko Junuzović (Salzburg) – 13 points

Ansu Fati (Barcelona) – 11 points

Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 16 points

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 11 points

Duván Zapata (Atalanta) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value; iv) lower selected by %.

