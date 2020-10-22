Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 22 October 2020
Check out the first 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Marco Sportiello (Atalanta) – 7 points
Defenders
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) – 10 points
Joe Gomez (Liverpool) – 11 points
Cristian Romero (Atalanta) – 12 points
Angeliño (Leipzig) – 19 points
Midfielders
Tetê (Shakhtar) – 13 points
Zlatko Junuzović (Salzburg) – 13 points
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) – 11 points
Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 16 points
Forwards
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 11 points
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value; iv) lower selected by %.