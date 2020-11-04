Champions League round-up: Başakşehir shock United; Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus win

There were shocks, red cards and sensational comebacks as the UEFA Champions League group stage reached halfway with a bang.





Group E

Timo Werner celebrates with fellow scorer Tammy Abraham POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Blues had two Timo Werner penalties to thank for what proved a decisive first-half lead, with the visitors’ ensuing task made all the more difficult by Dalbert’s red card. Tammy Abraham’s close-range finish added a lick of second-half gloss on a night the hosts strengthened their hold on a top-two placing.

Key stat: Chelsea have kept five successive clean sheets in all competitions.



Sevilla staged a remarkable recovery to stay unbeaten in Group E despite falling two goals behind inside 21 minutes, following Magomed Suleymanov's fine free-kick and a Marcus Berg penalty. Ivan Rakitić headed the Andalusians back into contention before half-time but Sevilla promptly lost captain Jesús Navas to a red card. They nevertheless piled on the pressure in the second half, Rakitić hitting the woodwork either side of Youssef En-Nesyri equaliser, before the substitute scored his second and Sevilla's third to secure three memorable points.

Key stat: Sevilla are unbeaten in 14 European home games (W12 D2).



Group F

Felipe Caicedo celebrates his equaliser for Lazio Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi's visitors are still undefeated after Felipe Caicedo came off the bench to sweep in an equaliser in Saint Petersburg. A cagey first half had burst into life in the 32nd minute when Aleksandr Erokhin rifled in from Artem Dzyuba's header across goal, but the hosts had to settle for their first point in the section.

Key stat: This was only Zenit's second draw in their last 21 UEFA Champions League matches.



Dortmund moved top of Group F with a resounding win in Bruges. Three goals in the opening 32 minutes did the damage with Thorgan Hazard opening the scoring. Erling Braut Haaland inevitably had his say, striking twice from close range to push the home side down to third in the section.

Key stat: Haaland took his tally to a record 14 goals in his first 11 UEFA Champions League appearances.



Group G

Lionel Messi scored from the spot for the third group game running AFP via Getty Images

Dynamo gave Barcelona a major scare after Lionel Messi's early penalty, with the returning Marc-André ter Stegen producing several superb saves to keep the hosts ahead. Teenage counterpart Ruslan Neshcheret was also outstanding, beaten again only by an emphatic Gerard Piqué header before Viktor Tsygankov's finish ensured a thrilling finale.

Key stat: Barça are 23 matches unbeaten﻿ in the UEFA Champions League group stage.



Juve collected three points in Budapest on Cristiano Ronaldo's first UEFA Champions League outing of the season. Álvaro Morata tapped in from close range to force the early lead, before sweeping in Ronaldo's low cross for his second. Paulo Dybala capitalised on a poor back pass to add a third and Lasha Dvali put through his own net prior to Franck Boli's consolation.

Key stat: Morata has bagged six goals in his last six games for Juventus.



Group H

Ba speaks to UEFA.com

First-half counterattacking goals by Demba Ba and Edin Višća set the Turkish titleholders on course for their maiden UEFA Champions League points. Anthony Martial halved the deficit before the interval, and though United were frustrated thereafter, they almost pinched a late equaliser only for Alexandru Epureanu to sensationally prevent a Mehmet Topal own goal.

Key stat: Başakşehir ended United's club record ten-match winning run away from home in all competitions.



Leipzig are now level on points with Man. United at the top of Group H after coming from behind to beat Paris. Ángel Di María earned the visitors an early advantage, but also had a penalty saved by Péter Gulácsi. Christopher Nkunku's strike and Emil Forsberg's spot kick completed the revival, with their opponents reduced to nine men by full time.﻿

Key stat: Paris have lost two games in a UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2004/05.

The reverse fixtures of all these games will take place on Tuesday 24 November.

