Champions League preview: What to look out for on Wednesday

United take on Paris, Sevilla have a showdown with Chelsea, and Erling Braut Haaland is on a roll. See what the second night of Matchday 5 has to offer.



Wednesday fixtures (click for live build-up)*



Group E: Krasnodar vs Rennes (18:55 CET)

Group E: Sevilla vs Chelsea

Group F: Dortmund vs Lazio

Group F: Club Brugge vs Zenit

Group G: Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv

Group G: Ferencváros vs Barcelona

Group H: İstanbul Başakşehir vs Leipzig (18:55 CET)

Group H: Manchester United vs Paris

*21:00 CET unless stated

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Man. United

United eager to press Paris advantage

After scoring twice in the 4-1 win against Başakşehir on Matchday 4, Bruno Fernandes' thoughts turned swiftly to this battle of Group H giants: "It’s a very important fixture for us." United require only one more point from their remaining two games to be certain of a round of 16 place, but that is not necessarily an easy task. Paris will be aware that any loser in this game could be looking vulnerable come Matchday 5, if Leipzig beat the Turkish champions in the other match in the section.

Sevilla take on Chelsea for top spot

The existential threat is gone for the Group E front-runners, who are both assured of a round of 16 place, but top spot (and seeding for the 14 December draw) is up for grabs; "we've got the aim of finishing first," said Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui. The 2020 UEFA Europa League winners are unbeaten in 14 European home games (W12 D2), and the Blues' 36-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva may need to put in another colossal showing in Spain if Frank Lampard's side are to get the win.

Haaland reaction to Dortmund three points

Haaland vs Immobile: the rematch

Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland and Lazio's Ciro Immobile are scoring at the same rate in this season's group stage (1.5 goals per game), but as they meet again in Group F, the Norwegian heads the competition rankings with six goals from four matches – Immobile having been ruled out of two games through illness. Both struck twice on Matchday 4, and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham said of his team-mate: "He’s a joke. Right now he’s one of the best strikers in the world and he’s fantastic to play with."

Dream alive for Club Brugge

Beaten 3-0 home and away by Dortmund over the last two Matchdays, Club Brugge may be feeling a little bruised, but Philippe Clement's men can book a UEFA Europa League place by avoiding defeat against Zenit. They might yet also eclipse their best-ever group stage tally (eight points, 2003/04) or even reach the spring phase of Europe's top club competition for the first time since they were runners-up in 1978. "We will go all-in against Zenit," said the coach. "Our fate is in our hands."

Highlghts: Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros

Ferencváros vs Barcelona: anything goes

Pooled alongside Juventus and Barcelona in their first group stage since 1995/96, Ferencváros' learning curve has been vertiginously steep, though they may still have some joy. Barça have been fielding young players in this season's competition, and could spare the likes of Lionel Messi a trip to chilly Hungary. "We're still getting used to having to defend for 75 to 80 minutes and hit on the counter," said Fradi defender Endre Botka after the last-gasp 2-1 loss at Juve. Will they finally master the art now?