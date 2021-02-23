UEFA Champions League preview: what to look out for on Wednesday

Real Madrid and Manchester City face novel tests in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.



On paper, no contest: Atalanta, in only their second UEFA Champions League campaign versus the 13-time European champions. However, La Dea excel in causing bigger sides problems: they won 2-0 at Liverpool in the group stage, and eliminated another Spanish side, Valencia, in last season's round of 16. "I have the maximum respect for them," said Madrid boss Zinédine Zidane.

Gladbach failed to win in four group stage meetings with City in recent seasons (D1 L3) but can take courage from history in their first UEFA Champions League knockout tie. Back in 1978/79, the Foals eliminated City en route to winning the 1978/79 UEFA Cup. City are daunting opponents who have been in a miserly mood domestically, but home boss Marco Rose is not conceding just yet: "It's a big challenge, of course, but we are still looking forward to it."