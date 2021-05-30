UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season

Sunday 30 May 2021

Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris and Dortmund are represented in the 2020/21 all-star XI.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 66 points

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 62 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 63 points

Rúben Dias (Man. City) – 60 points

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 61 points

drHighlights: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)
drHighlights: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)

Midfielders

İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 58 points

Jorginho (Chelsea) – 57 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 65 points

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 63 points

Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 62 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 61 points

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 30 May 2021