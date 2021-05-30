Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season
Sunday 30 May 2021
Article summary
Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris and Dortmund are represented in the 2020/21 all-star XI.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 66 points
Defenders
Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 62 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 63 points
Rúben Dias (Man. City) – 60 points
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 61 points
Midfielders
İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 58 points
Jorginho (Chelsea) – 57 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 65 points
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 63 points
Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 62 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 61 points