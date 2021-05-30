Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 66 points

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 62 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 63 points

Rúben Dias (Man. City) – 60 points

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 61 points

drHighlights: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)

Midfielders

İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) – 58 points

Jorginho (Chelsea) – 57 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 65 points

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 63 points

Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 62 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 61 points