Champions League round of 16 draw declared void and will be redone at 15:00 CET
Monday 13 December 2021
Following a technical problem with the software of an external provider, the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET.
Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET.