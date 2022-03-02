Bayern vs Salzburg: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Bayern München will be banking on their home form to finish the job against UEFA Champions League round of 16 debutants Salzburg, who let slip a lead late in the first leg.

• Salzburg struck first on 16 February, substitute Chikwubuike Adamu opening the scoring – and his own European account – in the 21st minute, and that goal looked as if it would be enough to earn a first win against their German rivals at the third attempt only for Bayern's Kingsley Coman to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser. That preserved his side's unbeaten run in this season's competition and extended their record sequence without a UEFA Champions League away defeat to 22 matches.

• While the Austrian side are making their debut in the round of 16 – the only team to be doing so in 2021/22 – their cross-border neighbours Bayern are at this stage for the 18th time. This is the Munich club's 24th appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds overall.

• Salzurg had to wait until Matchday 6 to book their passage to the last 16, a 1-0 home win against Sevilla giving them second place in Group G behind LOSC Lille.

• Bayern, in contrast, won all six games to finish ten points clear in Group E. It was the second time the German club had won all six matches in their UEFA Champions League section having also achieved the feat in 2019/20, when they went on to win the trophy.

• This is one of only two ties in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16, along with Sporting CP-Manchester City, to involve two reigning domestic champions.

Previous meetings

• The sides met for the first time in last season's group stage, Bayern scoring nine goals in winning both games – although Salzburg managed three of their own.

• The home team struck first at the Stadion Salzburg on 3 November 2020, Mëgrim Berisha giving them a fourth-minute lead. Robert Lewandowski levelled from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and Rasmus Kristensen's 44th-minute own goal gave Bayern a half-time lead. Salzburg's Masaya Okugawa made it 2-2 in the 66th minute but goals in the final stages from Jérôme Boateng (79), Leroy Sané (83), Lewandowski again (88) and Lucas Hernández (90+2) gave the visitors the points.

• Lewandowski (43) and Sané (68) were again both on target in Bayern's 3-1 victory in Munich either side of Coman's 52nd-minute strike; Berisha mustered the sole Salzburg reply 17 minutes from time.

• Bayern went on to finish first in Group A with 16 points, winning five of their six matches; Salzburg were third on four points.

Form guide

Bayern

• The German giants picked up maximum points from a section that also included Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 22 goals – the most in the group stage, three short of Paris Saint-Germain's competition record and two shy of Bayern's own best total – and conceding only three, the joint lowest total with Real Madrid.

• Bayern beat Barcelona 3-0 away and at home, and also won 5-0 at home to Dynamo and 5-2 against Benfica in Munich.

• This season marked Bayern's 25th UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 26). They have now won their section 18 times, including in each of the last four seasons. Only Barcelona (21) have done so more often.

• In 2020/21, as holders, Bayern finished first in Group A, extending their UEFA Champions League record of successive victories to 15 before being held 1-1 at Atlético on Matchday 5. Those were the only points they dropped in their section.

• A side coached by Hansi Flick then eased past Lazio in the round of 16 (4-1 a, 2-1) but a 3-2 home loss against Paris Saint-Germain – who Bayern had beaten 1-0 in the previous season's final – in the quarter-final first leg proved insurmountable, Bayern bowing out despite a subsequent 1-0 win in France.

• Flick left Bayern to take over as Germany coach in the summer, Julian Nagelsmann moving from Leipzig to succeed him in Munich.

• Lewandowski scored in his first five appearances in this season's UEFA Champions League and has nine goals in all, two behind Ajax's Sébastien Haller.

• Champions of Germany for a record 31st time last season – with a landmark ninth successive Bundesliga title – Bayern have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in nine of the last ten seasons, the exception their defeat by eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16.

• Bayern are one of three sides who won all six UEFA Champions League group games in 2021/22, along with Liverpool (Group B) and Ajax (C), although only Liverpool were victorious in the round of 16 first leg. The Munich club also won all six in their victorious 2019/20 campaign and have matched Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15) as the only side to achieve the feat twice. AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96) and Barcelona (2002/03) all made it six wins from six although only Bayern two seasons ago went on to win the trophy.

• Bayern have now scored exactly double the number of goals in the UEFA Champions League (550) that they have conceded (275) – a unique feat. None of the 146 clubs to have participated in the competition proper has scored more than twice as many as they have conceded.

• Last season's first-leg defeat by Paris ended Bayern's run of eight successive home UEFA Champions League victories and is the only one of their last 12 matches in the competition in Munich they have not won.

• The Munich club are through to the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League for the 24th time in 25 attempts and the 14th season in a row.

• Bayern's round of 16 record is W13 L4. The 2018/19 defeat by Liverpool (0-0 a, 1-3 h) is the only one of their last ten last-16 ties they have failed to win.

• Bayern have won all three of their two-legged knockout ties against Austrian teams, although this is their first since beating Austria Wien in the 1986/87 European Cup second round. They went on to reach the final that season, losing 2-1 to Porto on their return to Vienna.

• The first-leg draw at Salzburg made it ten games unbeaten against Austrian clubs for Bayern, since their first fixture – a 1-0 loss at Rapid in the 1966/67 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final first leg. Their record since then is W7 D3, including a 2-0 victory in the second leg against Rapid to seal an aggregate win.

• Bayern have won all five home games against Austrian visitors, scoring 15 goals and conceding only three.

• Bayern have won all but three of the 24 UEFA ties in which they drew the first leg away from home, two of those defeats coming against Liverpool including the most recent such tie, in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (0-0 a, 1-3 h). They have won all 13 ties in which they drew 1-1 away in the first leg, most recently against Manchester United in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (3-1 h).

• Bayern's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W5 L1:

4-3 v Åtvidaberg, 1973/74 European Champion Clubs' Cup first round

9-8 v PAOK, 1983/84 UEFA Cup second round

5-4 v Valencia, 2000/01 UEFA Champions League final

3-1 v Real Madrid, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final

3-4 v Chelsea, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League final

5-4 v Chelsea, 2013 UEFA Super Cup

Salzburg

• The Austrian champions collected seven points from their first three Group E games, beating LOSC (2-1) and Wolfsburg (3-1) in Salzburg, but lost the next two before a third successive home win, thanks to Noah Okafor's goal early in the second half against Sevilla, took them through.

• Nine of Salzburg's ten points in this season's group stage came at home, the only one on the road in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Matchday 1. They lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg and 1-0 at LOSC.

• This season was Salzburg's third successive group stage campaign. They were third in their section behind Liverpool and Napoli in 2019/20, having qualified automatically to make their first group appearance since 1994.

• In 2020/21, Salzburg beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the play-offs before again finishing third in their group, picking up four points in Group A. They lost both games against Bayern and Atlético de Madrid but won 3-1 at Lokomotiv Moskva after a 2-2 home draw to finish ahead of the Russian club.

• A side coached by Jesse Marsch therefore moved into the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 2-0 at home and 2-1 away against eventual winners Villarreal in the round of 32. It was the second successive European campaign in which Salzburg had been eliminated at that stage following their 2019/20 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-4 a, 2-2 h).

• Having suffered 13 successive defeats in UEFA Champions League qualifying before 2019/20, Salzburg won 5-2 on aggregate against Maccabi in last season's play-offs (2-1 a, 3-1 h) and were also victorious at the same stage this season, seeing off Brøndby (2-1 h, 2-1 a).

• This is Salzburg's fourth appearance in the UEFA Champions League proper, a new Austrian record; they had previously been level with Sturm Graz on three.

• Salzburg won one of their three away games on each of their three previous UEFA Champions League appearances. They have won only four of their last 15 away European matches (D2 L9).

• Marsch left Salzburg to join RB Leipzig last summer after two years in the post; he was succeeded by German-born Matthias Jaissle, who returned to Salzburg after six months in charge of Liefering having been Salzburg's Under-18 coach between 2019 and January 2021.

• The Austrian club won an eighth successive Bundesliga title in 2020/21 – their 15th overall – adding the Austrian Cup to complete a hat-trick of domestic doubles and an eighth in total, all in the last ten seasons.

• Salzburg's record in two-legged knockout ties against German clubs is W3 D2. They lost the last, to Eintracht in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 32, but have scored on all of their last seven visits to Germany.

• Salzburg have already faced German opponents in this season's UEFA Champions League, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 at home on Matchday 3 before a 2-1 defeat in Germany two weeks later.

• Having not played a Bundesliga club between 1994 and 2016, this is the sixth successive season in which Salzburg have faced German opponents. Their record is W6 D5 L8; they have lost six of their nine games in Germany (W2 D1), conceding nine goals in losing their last three matches there.

• Salzburg's aggregate record when drawing the home first leg in UEFA competition is W3 L5 with defeats in the last two ties, most recently on away goals against Rijeka in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-0 a). That was one of four ties in which the home first leg finished 1-1 and made Salzburg's record W2 L2, the wins coming in back-to-back ties in the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League qualifying phase against Bohemians (1-0 a) and Dinamo Zagreb (2-1 a).

• Salzburg's record in two UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L1:

5-4 v Eintracht Frankfurt, 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-final

2-3 v Dinamo Minsk, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League play-off

Links and trivia



• Bayern's Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer spent 2014/15 on loan at Salzburg from Leipzig, scoring 19 goals in 33 league games en route to the title and hitting seven in six Austrian Cup matches as Salzburg completed the domestic double.

• Sabitzer had played for Admira Wacker between 2009 and 2012 and Rapid Wien from 2012 to 2014.

• Dayot Upamecano was a Salzburg player between 2015 and 2017, making 23 appearances in all competitions before joining Leipzig. Salzburg won the league and cup double in both his campaigns.

• Karim Adeyemi was part of Bayern's youth set-up between 2010 and 2012 before joining Unterhaching's youth department, where he stayed until 2018.

• Salzburg players Nico Mantl, Adeyemi (both Munich), Philipp Köhn (Dinslaken), Kilian Ludewig (Hamburg) and Alexander Walke (Oranienburg) were all born in Germany, as was coach Jaissle (Nürtingen).

• Jaissle was in the youth set-up at Stuttgart between 2001 and 2006 before moving on to Hoffenheim, for whom he made 60 league appearances before his 2014 retirement. He promptly moved into coaching with Leipzig's Under-17 side, where he was in charge until 2017.

• Nagelsmann was Hoffenheim assistant coach in 2012/13, when Jaissle was part of the playing squad.

• Have also played in Germany:

Alexander Walke (Werder Bremen II 2001–05, Freiburg 2005–08, Wehen Wiesbaden 2008/09, Hansa Rostock 2009/10, Greuther Fürth 2011 loan)

Philipp Köhn (Duisburg youth 2005–07, Schalke youth 2007–13, Stuttgart youth 2014–17, Leipzig 2017/18)

Nico Mantl (Unterhaching 2018–21)

Jérôme Onguéné (Stuttgart 2017)

Bernardo (Leipzig 2016–18)

Kilian Ludewig (St Pauli youth 2014–15, Leipzig youth 2015–18, Schalke 2020/21)

Zlatko Junuzović (Werder Bremen 2012–18)

• Junuzović, who was an unused substitute in the first leg, has lost on all 12 of his appearances against Bayern, including ten with Bremen during which time his team scored seven goals and conceded 34.

• Have played together:

Serge Gnabry & Zlatko Junuzović (Werder Bremen 2016/17)

Benjamin Pavard & Jérôme Onguéné (Stuttgart 2017)

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting & Antoine Bernède (Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19)

• International team-mates:

Marcel Sabitzer & Maximilian Wöber, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Seiwald (Austria)

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting & Jérôme Onguéné (Cameroon)

Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller & Karim Adeyemi (Germany)

Robert Lewandowski & Kamil Piątkowski (Poland)

• Junuzović scored Austria's goal in a 2-1 home defeat against a German side including Neuer and Müller in 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying on 11 September 2012.

• Müller was on target in Germany's 3-0 home win against Austria on 6 September 2013.

• Neuer, Süle, Kimmich, Sané and substitute Goretzka were all in the Germany side beaten 2-1 in a friendly in Austria on 2 June 2018 – the home side's first win against their neighbours since 1986.

Latest news

Bayern

• UEFA Champions League squad changes

In: Jamal Musiala**, Lucas Copado*, Arijon Ibrahimovic*, Johannes Schenk*, Gabriel Vidović*, Paul Wanner*

Out: Mickaël Cuisance (Venezia), Manuel Kainz, Lukas Schneller

*B List

**Moved from List B to List A

• The first-leg draw at Salzburg ended Robert Lewandowski's run of 22 successive UEFA Champions League victories, a competition record.

• On 26 February Bayern won 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, Leroy Sané scoring the decisive goal – his team's 75th in the Bundesliga this season. It was also Bayern's eighth Bundesliga clean sheet of 2021/22, the most in the German top flight.

• Bayern had won 4-1 at home to Greuther Fürth on 20 February, Lewandowski scoring twice.

• On 12 February Bayern had conceded four goals in the first half of a Bundesliga game for the first time since 1975, eventually going down 4-2 at Bochum despite a Lewandowski double.

• Bayern have won 27 of their 34 games this season in all competitions, scoring 113 goals.*

• Bayern have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 13 games.*

• Aged 16 years 15 days, Paul Wanner became Bayern's youngest ever Bundesliga player when he came on as a late substitute in a 2-1 Bundesliga home loss against Borussia Mönchengladbach on 7 January, Bayern's first game of 2022. On 31 January he signed his first professional contract.

• Lucas Copado also made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern as a late substitute against Gladbach.

• Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest Bundesliga coach to reach 100 wins, aged 34 years 141 days, when Bayern prevailed 2-1 against Mainz on 11 December.

• Bayern scored 116 Bundesliga goals in 2021, setting a new record; the previous best of 101 was set by Köln in 1977.

• Lewandowski scored 43 Bundesliga goals in 2021, surpassing the old record of Gerd Müller (42) in 1972. He already has nine goals in seven league appearances in 2022.*

• Thomas Müller made his 404th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern in a 3-2 win against Leipzig on 5 February, equalling Klaus Augenthaler's total. Only two outfield players have played more: Gerd Müller (427) and Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck (416).*

• Müller made his 614th Bayern appearance against Fürth and is behind only Sepp Maier (702) and Oliver Kahn (632).

• Against Leipzig Manuel Neuer equalled Oliver Kahn's winning record in the Bundesliga. Neuer recorded his 310th win in his 458th league game; Kahn needed 557 appearances to reach the same mark. Thomas Müller is third on the list with 297 wins in 406 matches.*

• Lewandowski has 28 Bundesliga goals in 24 games this season. He has scored 39 goals in 32 club outings in 2021/22, and has 44 in 38 including his five international strikes in six matches for Poland.*

• Lewandowski has now scored 305 league goals for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern combined, the second highest Bundesliga total of all time, behind only former Bayern striker Gerd Müller (365 goals).*

• Bayern were beaten 5-0 at Gladbach in the German Cup second round on 27 October, their heaviest defeat in the competition and their biggest loss since a 7-1 Bundesliga defeat at Fortuna Düsseldorf on 9 December 1978. It was also the first time they had conceded five goals in a game since a 5-1 league loss at Eintracht Frankfurt on 2 November 2019.

• Bayern have been eliminated in the German Cup second round in each of the last two seasons.

• On 21 February Bayern announced that Müller has been sidelined by illness; he returned to training on 28 February.*

• Corentin Tolisso picked up a hamstring injury against Fürth.*

• Neuer has been out since 6 February after knee surgery. He started goalkeeper specific training on 28 February.*

• Alphonso Davies is yet to play in 2022 because of a heart muscle inflammation after illness.*

• A knee injury means Leon Goretzka has not featured for Bayern since 4 December.*

• On 23 February Gabriel Vidović extended his contract until 2025, which turns into a professional agreement in the summer.

• On 7 February Dortmund announced the signing of Bayern defender Niklas Süle, who will join on a free transfer in the summer.

• Lewandowski was named Best FIFA Men's Player for 2021 on 17 January; he also took the award for 2020.

Salzburg

• UEFA Champions League squad changes

In: Sékou Koïta, Samson Tijani, Ignace Van Der Brempt (Club Brugge, loan)

Out: Kilian Ludewig, Bryan Okoh

• The first-leg draw with Bayern ended Salzburg's five-match winning run in all competitions.

• Since then the Austrian champions have beaten Wolfsberg 2-0 at home before a 0-0 draw at LASK, both in the Austrian Bundesliga.

• Salzburg have won 16 of their 21 league games this season, losing only one – 2-1 at Klagenfurt on 27 November.*

• Salzburg's record in 2022 is W3 D2.*

• Salzburg kicked off 2022 with a 3-1 home win against LASK in the Austrian Cup quarter-finals on 6 February, a repeat of last season's final which Salzburg won 3-0.

• Holders Salzburg will visit Wolfsberg in this season's semi-finals on 16 March.

• Karim Adeyemi has 14 goals in 20 league appearances this season and is the Austrian Bundesliga's top scorer. He has scored in only one of his last seven league appearances, however, hitting a hat-trick – the first of his professional career – in a 5-0 home win against Tirol on 11 December, Salzburg's last game of 2021.*

• Jérôme Onguéné has not played since Cameroon's penalty shoot-out win against Burkina Faso in the third-placed play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations on 5 February having returned from the tournament with malaria.*

• Noah Okafor has been out since suffering a muscle injury to his right thigh in the first leg against Bayern.*

• Zlatko Junuzović was on the bench in the round of 16 first leg against Bayern for the first time since August after overcoming a longstanding heel injury.*

*Subject to weekend updates