UEFA Champions League final: new arrangements for UEFA's 'free tickets' for fans of finalist clubs

New arrangements have been made regarding the allocation of the tickets UEFA has decided to offer free of charge to supporters of the UEFA Champions League finalist clubs, as originally communicated on 14 February 2022.

Instead of offering 5,000 free tickets per club, discounts will be applied to all category 3 and category 4 tickets for the two clubs, following a request to change the allocation system made by the semi-finalists.



The discounts represent the same overall total financial value and will be fully funded by UEFA. This means that 15,600 fans of each team will now benefit, with category 4 tickets priced at €60 instead of €70, and category 3 tickets at €150 instead of €180.

The plans for free tickets for fans of the finalist teams in the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Women’s Champions League remain unchanged.

To find out more about tickets across UEFA competitions, visit the tickets and hospitality portal.