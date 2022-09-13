Champions League Matchday 2: Wednesday game-by-game preview

There is no let-up in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage schedule; get abreast of the second batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 2.

Wednesday 14 September

On paper, the Italian champions have little to fear from Dinamo Zagreb; they have won all four of the sides' previous meetings, including 3-1 victories in both past encounters at the San Siro. However, Ante Čačić's side sprung a surprise on Matchday 1 as Mislav Oršić's goal downed Chelsea (and spelled the end for their manager Thomas Tuchel, who was dismissed the following morning).

Did you know?

Dinamo's three games at the San Siro (two against AC Milan and one against Atalanta) have all ended in defeats by two-goal margins.

Highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

"Madness! Shock! Fantastic!" was the headline in Football24.ua following Shakhtar's 4-1 win at Leipzig, a result which has changed the optics in Group F. Manager Ange Postecoglou promised to reward Celtic's fans for their ardour during their 3-0 home loss to Real Madrid, but the Hoops will need to dig deep to start their comeback on Matchday 2. Their past two away games against Shakhtar were a 3-0 loss in 2004 and a 2-0 defeat in 2007.

Did you know?

Shakhtar are playing home games in Warsaw this season; their only previous UEFA competition match in the city ended in a 3-2 win at Legia in the 2006/07 Champions League third qualifying round.

Highlights: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Still reeling from back-to-back 4-0 defeats by Celtic and Ajax, Rangers supporters may be forgiven for dreading the visit of an in-form Napoli side who beat Liverpool with consummate ease in their competition opener. The first group stage visitors to Ibrox since 2010, the Partenopei will not be underestimating a Gers side roared on by a vociferous home crowd but will know that three points here would leave them in a fantastic position in Group A.

Did you know?

Wayne Rooney is the last player to score a Champions League group stage goal at Ibrox, his penalty in November 2010 earning Manchester United a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Highlights: Salzburg 1-1 Milan

Defeat at Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday 1 spelled the end for Thomas Tuchel, the coach who led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2020/21. The Blues will hope to recover their composure in time for their first ever meeting with Salzburg, who were hugely encouraged by a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Goalscorer Noah Okafor is convinced his side "can cause a surprise in this group". Is this their moment?

Did you know?

Salzburg reached the Champions League round of 16 for the first time last season, but did not win any of their 2021/22 away games (D1 L3).

Highlights: Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

"Our first half definitely could have been better, but the second half we produced was perfect," said Carlo Ancelotti after the holders won 3-0 at Celtic, a result that tees them up nicely for their first meeting with Leipzig. In the opposition camp, Domenico Tedesco was dismissed as the German side's boss following Matchday 1's shock home loss to Shakhtar. "We dominated but we had some sloppy final passes and conceded bad goals," said midfielder Konrad Laimer. They can ill afford any similar lapses in Spain.

Did you know?

Madrid's first home game of last season's Champions League group stage brought a famous upset as they went down 2-1 to Moldovan champions Sheriff.

Haaland: Every Dortmund Champions League goal

Hard to believe that anyone ever doubted that Erling Haaland would be able to score as many goals following his move from Dortmund to City this summer. The Norwegian opened his group stage account with two at Sevilla on Matchday 1. "He has an incredible sense of [where] the goal is," noted Pep Guardiola. BVB fans, of course, are well aware of that; he scored 86 in 89 games for their side over two and a half seasons.

Did you know?

These sides were paired in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2020/21, Guardiola's City winning 2-1 home and away.

Watch all of Sevilla's Champions League goals last season

Both sides were on the wrong end of chastening results on Matchday 1. Copenhagen were flattened by Dortmund, while Sevilla's disappointing start in the Liga (D1 L3) preceded a 4-0 home mauling by City. Coach Jess Thorup can only hope this group stage boot camp will toughen FCK up. "Learning is the right word," he said. "This is the level we want to be measured against – individually and as a team. We have to learn faster."

Did you know?

In their last Champions League group stage campaign (2016/17), Copenhagen did not concede a single goal at home (W1 D2).

Highlights: Benfica 2-0 M. Haifa

"The lads had a great spirit," said coach Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus's 2-1 Matchday 1 loss in Paris, and there were few recriminations in the Italian papers either, with a more positive outcome expected as Benfica come to Turin. Roger Schmidt's time with the Eagles could hardly have started better, however. Their 2-0 defeat of Maccabi Haifa on Matchday 1 was their tenth straight victory, and defender Álex Grimaldo sounded confident afterwards as he looked ahead to the trip to Italy: "We know that the group is a hard one, but this season we are in a good place."

Did you know?

These famous sides have been paired only once before in this competition, Benfica beating Juve 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the 1967/68 European Cup. They lost the subsequent decider 4-1 to Manchester United at Wembley.

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Juventus

In the first round of the 1998/99 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, Maccabi Haifa eliminated a Paris side coached by Alain Giresse, winning 3-2 in Israel following a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes. It seems like an improbable result 24 years on, Paris having been utterly transformed in more recent years, to the extent that the mighty Juventus seemed almost relieved to come away from the French capital with a 2-1 defeat on Matchday 1. However, Haifa's Francophone striker Frantzdy Pierrot is not cowed. "We deserve to be here," said the Haitian. "No matter who we play, our mentality is to play our game the best way we can."

Did you know?

Paris have been in Israel relatively recently, beating Nantes 4-0 in the French Super Cup game, which was played in Tel Aviv on 31 July this year. Lionel Messi (2), Neymar and Sergio Ramos were the scorers.