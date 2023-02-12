Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Paris vs Bayern – interview

A UEFA Champions League runner-up when Paris met Bayern in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting switched sides soon afterwards, but that defeat continues to sting for the 33-year-old forward.

Paris vs Bayern: Latest updates

As he prepares to come up against his old side in the round of 16, the German-born Cameroonian international talked through his relationships with Paris and Bayern and what keeps him aiming high in the world's top club competition.

Paris vs Bayern down the years

On facing Paris in the round of 16

I know the lads and I'm looking forward to seeing them again, but every game is different and now I'm at Bayern. I know they'll be highly motivated because I know that PSG have lots of respect for Bayern.

That's why it's going to be very difficult because they'll be taking it very seriously and I know each one of them will give 100%. The form on the day will be very important too because we both have lots of individual quality. I'm looking forward to the match. It will be a huge fight. We'll give it all we have, and we are very positive, but we'll be focusing on ourselves.

On his time with Paris from 2018 to 2020

Once you get a taste of the Champions League, you want to do it over and over again. It's the biggest stage and it's just an amazing feeling to play in that competition. I spoke a lot with [then Paris coach] Thomas Tuchel, who was my manager at Mainz, and I knew it would be a huge challenge but also amazing to play for a team like Paris Saint-Germain – one of the best in the world.

I was very happy that they were interested and wanted to take that step because I was convinced about myself – I always am. I knew I could play at that level and the coach saw that too. I had a great time in Paris, and I am very happy that I took that step.

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

On Paris's 2020 Champions League final loss to Bayern

To get to the final was very special. Unfortunately, we lost, and it still hurts, but in the end we played against a top team and I'm very proud to play for such a team. It was a very balanced game. In the end, only one team can win.

Of course, you're super disappointed afterwards. You put a lot of expectations on it, and you also know how special it would have been if you had won the title, because it stays forever. And, to be honest, people tend to remember only the winners.

Nonetheless, we were proud of our own performance. If you don't win, you need the ambition to keep trying to win, and to give everything to achieve it. And my goal is to win the Champions League with Bayern.

On joining Bayern from Paris in 2020

I'm from Hamburg. My family is German, and my wife is German too. Usually, you feel best where you grew up. There are many similarities between [Paris and Bayern]. For instance, a club like Bayern always wants to win. This winning spirit is part of the club. It's deep inside the players. You want to win every game, every possible trophy. That was not different in Paris. Here I feel it in every Bundesliga match, but also on the highest level, in the Champions League.

Of course you're satisfied after winning, but you don't lose yourself in joy: you always keep your overall goal in mind. And, to achieve that, there is still a long path to take. We're in a very special period of the season. We want to start the year with victories, while keeping our overall goals in mind.