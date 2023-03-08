Bayern 2-0 Paris (agg: 3-0): Choupo-Moting delivers knockout blow to former club

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came back to haunt former side as Bayern eased through to the ﻿quarter-finals, a 2-0 home win completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph that ends Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League aspirations for another season.

Key moments 25': Davies, De Ligt, Sommer all block Messi

38': De Ligt goal-line clearance denies Vitinha

52': Choupo-Moting strike ruled out for offside

61': Choupo-Moting sweeps in opening goal

90': Gnabry seals progress on counterattack

90+4': Mané effort disallowed for offside

Match in brief: Bayern come good

Paris Saint-Germain arrived in Munich with work to do after Kingsley Coman's first-leg winner in France, and though another former employee would ultimately prove their undoing, Christophe Galtier's side set about their task impressively.

In one remarkable first-half exchange, Lionel Messi was denied by three different Bayern players as Paris's high press caused their hosts problems, but the best chance fell to Vitinha before the break. With Yann Sommer caught in possession, the Portuguese side-footed a shot towards goal and began celebrating only for Matthijs de Ligt to hack it off the line.

Bayern were spurred into life, and though Choupo-Moting had an effort chalked off for offside there was no denying him just after the hour as he swept in his third goal in four meetings with Paris since leaving the French capital. A tackle on Marco Verratti laid the platform for the opener just as it did Serge Gnabry's late second as the substitute wrapped things up.

As it happened: Bayern 2-0 Paris

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

Thomas Müller: Player of the Match highlights

"The Bayern skipper was everywhere. He was heavily involved in the opening goal and was a real leader for his team."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Bayern prove once again that their collective strength is superior to individual quality. Winners both home and away, they fully deserve their spot in the quarter-finals having kept Messi, Mbappé and Co quiet in both legs and taken their chances when it counted. Julian Nagelsmann can feel vindicated by his decisions, as their perfect run in the competition continues. No team will want to be pitted against them in next week’s draw.

Ian Holyman, Paris reporter

It's another continental campaign of early promise but ultimate disappointment for Paris. There had been missed chances and individual mistakes in previous campaigns, and they were repeated in Bavaria at the cost of another last-16 exit. Kylian Mbappé's return might have made the difference had the visitors been able to take their first-half scoring opportunities, but Bayern's superb defending coupled with Paris' wastefulness cost the French champions dear.

Reaction

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "In the first game, we didn't do what we had spoken about before very well. There was too much space. We defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved the win."

Thomas Müller, Bayern captain: "In a game like that, there are always moments when you need to suffer and create a little luck. We were more controlled in our defending in the second half. We played the better game and ultimately deserved to win."

Christophe Galtier, Paris coach: "It's a big disappointment. We have to deal with it and accept it. There's a lot of disappointment in the dressing room. I don't know if it's a lesson to be learned, but there's a lot of frustration. If we'd scored first it would have been different, but we didn't."

Danilo, Paris defender: "Unfortunately, Bayern were too strong. We had chances in the first half, we didn't take them, and in the Champions League, that makes things difficult. It's tough to go out like this, but that's the Champions League."

Laure Boulleau, Canal+ "There were chances for Paris in the first half, but Bayern switched to steamroller mode in the second, they dominated all over the pitch. The plan to use Mbappé didn't work, we didn't really see him because Upamecano was fantastic tonight."

Bayern are through to a record-extending 21st Champions League quarter-final. ﻿

Bayern have a 100% record in the Champions League this season: eight games, eight wins.

Bayern have lost only one of their last 20 matches in the last 16 (W14 D5).

Messi became the third player to make 150 Champions League starts after Cristiano Ronaldo (178) and Iker Casillas (176).

Choupo-Moting took his tally to 17 for the season with his goal just after the hour – he has never before managed more than ten in a club campaign.

Paris have gone two Champions League matches without a goal for the first time since 2015/16.

Line-ups

Bayern: Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, ﻿Kimmich; Coman (Gnabry 86), Müller (João Cancelo 86), ﻿Musiala (Mané 82); Choupo-Moting (Sané 68)

Paris: Donnarumma; Danilo, Ramos, Marquinhos (Mukiele 36; Bitshiabu 46); Hakimi, Vitinha (Ekitike 81), Verratti, Fabián Ruiz (Zaïre-Emery 76), Nuno Mendes (Juan Bernat 81); Messi, Mbappé