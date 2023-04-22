UEFA Champions League semi-finals: What to look out for

We are down to the final four in the UEFA Champions League and have two mouth-watering ties ahead of us, with a place at the final in Istanbul on 10 June at stake.

Presented by Turkish Airlines, we pick out some of the key storylines ahead of the first legs for the semi-final ties on 9 May and 10 May.

Relentless Madrid march on

All of Real Madrid's goals so far

When it comes to Real Madrid in the Champions League, the stats speak for themselves. This is Los Blancos' tenth semi-final appearance in the last 12 seasons, and they are eyeing a sixth title since 2014, along with a 15th European Cup in total. To give that some context, no other club has won more than Milan's seven.

The ease with which Carlo Ancelotti's side dispatched a team with the quality of Chelsea (4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals) showed just how much belief and confidence the Spanish side possess in this competition. Man City will no doubt prove their sternest test yet but, given their history, how could anybody dare to write off Madrid?

Haaland eyes record

Erling Haaland: Every Champions League goal this season

We are running out of superlatives to describe Man City's force of nature Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward has again taken the Champions League by storm, and scored twice over the two quarter-final legs against Bayern. That has taken his tally to 12 for the season, and he may well have a chance at breaking a long-standing record.

The 17 goals Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Madrid in the 2013/14 campaign is yet to be bettered in a single season. Yet if City manage to progress to the final, it would mean Haaland has three games to score at least six goals and make history. It is a tall ask for sure but if anybody can do it the 22-year-old goal machine can, with Haaland breaking another record by taking just 27 games to reach 35 Champions League goals.

Milan derby awaits

Watch Milan vs Inter 2003 highlights

Almost exactly 20 years since they last met at the Champions League semi-finals, city rivals Milan and Inter are ready to lock horns once more in what is sure to be a fascinating match-up. The Stadio San Siro will play host to both legs of the last-four tie, and with Milan and Inter also closely matched in Serie A, this one is almost too close to call.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is certainly well aware of the significance of the opponents, saying: "We know what this derby represents for everyone here and we will play it in the best way." Whoever comes out on top, it promises to be an unforgettable occasion.

Leão vs Martínez key battle

Rafael Leão's amazing run for Milan goal

With Italian sides generally best-known for their stern defences, some magic from star offensive men Rafael Leão and Lautaro Martínez could make all the difference.

Leão was in fine form once more for Milan in their quarter-final second leg draw with Napoli. The Portuguese winger's thrilling solo run set up Olivier Giroud to tap home the opener in the match, and he now has four assists in ten Champions League games this season.

Martínez, meanwhile, was a big influence for Inter in their 3-3 second leg draw with Benfica. He scored one goal and created another, and the Argentinian looks to be reaching his very best form as we enter the crunch stage of the campaign.

Which of the two players performs best may go some way towards deciding this tantalising tie.