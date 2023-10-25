Wednesday round-up: Paris hit summit, Man City and Barça stay perfect

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland played starring roles in respective victories for Paris and Manchester City, while Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Feyenoord and an Evanilson-inspired Porto all impressed.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Group E

Santiago Gimenez stole the show as Arne Slot's side swept aside Lazio for their second win in Rotterdam in Group E. The Mexican striker, suspended for their first two group games, turned and finished smartly to open the scoring before Ramiz Zerrouki doubled the lead with a wonderful strike.

Gimenez turned poacher to make it 3-0 after Ivan Provedel had parried Alireza Jahanbakhsh's effort, with Pedro Rodríguez's late penalty the only response from the Italian side, who are now two points adrift of Feyenoord in the section.

Player of the Match: Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

Key stat: Gimenez has now scored in nine successive competitive matches for Feyenoord, racking up 15 goals in total.

Next game, 7/11: Lazio vs Feyenoord

Celtic took their first point of this season's campaign after hanging on to draw with the Spanish side. Kyogo Furuhashi gave them the perfect start with a neat finish after a one-two with Matthew O'Riley, but Antoine Griezmann then tapped in after Joe Hart had touched his penalty onto the post.

Although Luis Palma's low drive put the hosts ahead again, Atlético levelled once more through a sublime Álvaro Morata header. Rodrigo De Paul was sent off late on in an entertaining encounter.

Player of the Match: Matthew O'Riley (Celtic)

Key stat: Celtic have now won just one of their last 24 group stage fixtures in the Champions League and are without a win in 11 UEFA fixtures.

Next game, 7/11: Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic

Group F

Kylian Mbappé shone yet again as Paris recorded a first-ever win over seven-time champions Milan. Mbappé swept Paris ahead after a dazzling dribble following great work from teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery.

When Mike Maignan could not gather another Ousmane Dembélé effort, Randal Kolo Muani turned in to make it 2-0. Mbappé hit a post and substitute Kang-In Lee﻿ added a clinical late third, while Milan remain goalless in Group F.

Player of the Match: Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Key stat: Paris have not lost successive matches in a single Champions League group stage campaign since the 2004/05 season.

Next game, 7/11: Milan vs Paris

Dortmund leapfrogged Newcastle into second place in Group F, Champions League full-debutant Felix Nmecha's clinical maiden goal in the competition deciding an absorbing contest on the stroke of half-time at St James' Park.

Both goalkeepers produced fine saves, the Magpies' Nick Pope thwarting Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug with the scoreline goalless before Gregor Kobel's exceptional reflex stop denied Callum Wilson an equaliser. Wilson and Anthony Gordon also hit the crossbar as the visitors held on.

Player of the Match: Donyell Malen (Dortmund)

Key stat: Dortmund had lost their previous six away games against English sides in UEFA club competition, conceding at least two goals each time.

Next game, 7/11: Dortmund vs Newcastle

Group G

Xavi Simons' stunning strike helped Leipzig boost their qualification hopes. David Raum beat Omri Glazer low down to break the deadlock on 12 minutes and Simons' wonderful strike into the top corner just before the hour gave Leipzig a cushion.

Any nerves generated when Marko Stemanic pulled one back with a neat volley to become just the second New Zealander to score in the Champions League were settled when Dani Olmo tapped in to seal the victory late on.

Player of the Match: David Raum (Leipzig)

Key stat: Crvena zvezda have lost all eight of their previous Champions League group stage matches away from home.

Next game, 7/11: Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig

Erling Haaland ended a five-game Champions League goal drought with a match-winning double to provide City with a third successive 3-1 victory in Group G. Young Boys produced a valiant effort in Bern and Meschack Elia's fine lob over Ederson cancelled out Manuel Akanji's 48th-minute tap-in.

Crucially, however, Haaland's relative barren spell then came to an end. A firm penalty and a thunderous right-footed strike sealed his return to the scoresheet in Europe, plus a hard-fought win for the group leaders and defending champions.

Player of the Match: Rico Lewis (Man City)

Key stat: In 33 Champions League career matches, Erling Haaland has scored an extraordinary 37 goals.

Next game, 7/11: Man City vs Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona maintained their perfect Group H record courtesy of a nervy win. Emphatic strikes from Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez in the space of eight first-half minutes looked to have put the Blaugrana on track for a comfortable victory.

Shakhtar had other ideas and thoughts of a spectacular comeback gained traction when Georgiy Sudakov powered in after a rapid counter. Despite twice going close through captain Taras Stepanenko in the closing stages, the Ukrainian champions were unable to gain a share of the spoils.

Player of the Match: Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

Key stat: This was Barcelona's 200th win in European Cup/Champions League history (including qualifying). They are the third side to reach this landmark.

Next game, 7/11: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona

Evanilson scored a second-half hat-trick as Porto came from behind to secure all three points against Antwerp. The hosts took the lead eight minutes before half-time when Alhassan Yussuf neatly swept into the far corner, but the visitors responded within a minute of the restart through Evanilson's deflected strike.

Stephen Eustáquio completed the turnaround in the 54th minute before Evanilson then struck twice more – a superb volley and lob – to seal a commanding victory for Porto.

Player of the Match: Evanilson (Porto)

Key stat: Aged 40 years and 241 days, Pepe became the oldest outfield player to appear in the Champions League.

Next game, 7/11: Porto vs Antwerp