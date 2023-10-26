In the Zone: Paris 3-0 Milan performance analysis

Paris Saint-Germain returned to the top of Group F with a 3-0 home victory over AC Milan on Wednesday night.

In this article, UEFA Technical Observer Ole Gunnar Solskjær picks out the key tactical features of the match – from Milan's aggressive pressing to the dangerous transitions of the Paris forwards via the impact of teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Milan's aggressive approach in opposition half

Milan's approach was aggressive out of possession and, by looking at this first video, we can see where they looked to apply the pressure higher up and win the ball back closer to the Paris goal. With their player-to-player approach – which saw them closing down players on the ball – they caused their hosts some serious problems.

Milan were well organised and won the ball in the midfield area (ending with a 59.3% success rate with their tackles); they were on the front foot and comfortable leaving three versus three in their back line. However, they were unable to capitalise on regains, lacked precision in the final third, and have still to find the net in this group stage. When you are up against the individual brilliance of Kylian Mbappé and Zaïre-Emery, the two players who made the biggest difference on the night, you need to do better.

That said until the first goal just after the half-hour, Milan were solid, they made interceptions in midfield, made angles to find each other and looked to be in control when in possession. As Luis Enrique said, it was a struggle for his side at this stage. The home side were rigid in their 4-2-4 and 4-4-2, with the most creativity coming from Mbappé and Vitinha. Ultimately that would tell, but Milan started well.

Paris penetrate with individual skills and combinations

Paris needed to find a solution to progress and, as we can see from the video, the individual brilliance of Zaïre-Emery, aged just 17, helped them do that. The quality of the teenager, who was Player of the Match, was instrumental in them keeping the ball and progressing the play higher up the pitch, and this hurt Milan.

When Paris had possession, Luis Enrique pushed midfielder Vitinha forward to create a front four. With their front line standing high and Milan pressing aggressively, this created spaces which Paris utilised to either drive with the ball inside or to use the players behind to support them.

While Milan's aggressive 1v1 approach created many duels, it also left the visitors open at times. In the second clip in this second video, we see Achraf Hakimi eliminate six players when passing to Ousmane Dembélé, who has plenty of room to drop in and receive the ball and move centrally in a lot of space.

The third clip shows great support play from Vitinha, meanwhile. With his movement off the ball he is providing a variety of angles to the player on the ball, allowing his team to progress to the final third.

Maignan's distribution brings chances for Milan

One of the best chances for Milan came from a long ball forward from goalkeeper Mike Maignan (Clip 1). He sees a space behind Paris's high defensive line and plays an accurate ball there for Christian Pulišić to run on to and enter the penalty box with a direct scoring chance.

In the second clip, Maignan plays the ball long to Olivier Giroud, who links the play with a first-time lay-off. Seven Milan players are in the final third at the end of this attack when the shot is taken – a commitment to go forward, to win the second balls, to maintain the momentum of the attack.

Threat on transition from Paris's front three

Paris's powerful and fast front three are always a threat in transitions, especially once they are ahead in the game and opponents have to attack more. That is when spaces open up – and when their front three become deadly, as we saw in the second half.

There are three examples in this final video of how individual quality, pace and directness trouble opponents – three opportunities created after winning the ball in their own half. That is a hallmark of this Paris: they attack from deep utilising their pace on the counterattack.

The game was open by the end and this suited Paris as Milan's intensity had dropped following their bright start. Their defenders were concerned by any space behind them being exploited so they dropped back, leaving bigger distances between the defence and midfield.

Finally, a note on Zaire-Emery. His feet were so quick as he shifted and shot. He made eight recoveries, more than any other player on the pitch – and the same went for his four chances created. He also assisted two goals. Along with Vitinha, another player I have already picked out, these two carried the ball more than any others – 388 metres and 331 metres respectively. It is a joy to watch Zaire-Emery drive forward with the ball and he was deservedly on the winning side.

Coaches' and players' assessments

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The first 20-25 minutes belonged to Milan without any doubt. They pressed us very well and we made mistakes in bringing the ball out that affected our confidence. Kylian's goal calmed us down and we ended the half better, though not better than Milan. In the second half we were a different team – we were more confident, bolder, more precise.

"Warren-Zaïre Emery is a revelation. At 17 he does everything well – in attack, in defence, aggressive, technical, he has good vision, he has a goal in him and assists too. He's the perfect example for the youngsters in our academy who want to be a footballer﻿."

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "It's fairly easy to analyse the game in the sense that until the 53rd minute when we conceded the second goal, we were playing just the way we wanted – with energy, a good press, intensity. We'd made one mistake and they'd punished us with the quality of a great player.

"We conceded [again] and it got more difficult. We dropped off and although then we picked ourselves up, giving that much space to opponents with that much speed and quality is going to give you problems.

"Today we tried to hurt them, matching their attitude, energy, pressure and intensity. They had that extra bit of technical brilliance and in those moments they punished us. We had moments where with the right pass, shot or decision, we could have created a chance but didn't and that was a difference too."