Champions League group stage recap: Paris survive scare to progress

Paris pipped Milan and Newcastle to second place in Group F to secure a 12th successive qualification for the round of 16 by the skin of their teeth.

Round of 16: Paris vs Real Sociedad

Campaign so far

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Group F runners-up: W2 D2 L2 F9 A8

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (3)

19/09: Paris 2-0 Dortmund: Mbappé 49(p), Hakimi 58

04/10: Newcastle 4-1 Paris: Almirón 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schär 90+1; Hernández 56

25/10: Paris 3-0 Milan: Mbappé 32, Kolo Muani 53, Lee 89

07/11: Milan 2-1 Paris: Rafael Leão 12, Giroud 50; Škriniar 9

28/11: Paris 1-1 Newcastle: Mbappé 90+8(p); Isak 24

13/12: Dortmund 1-1 Paris: Adeyemi 51; Zaïre-Emery 56

Campaign in ten words: Better late than never as Paris squeeze through at last.

UEFA.com reporter's view Paris have secured a last-16 spot for the 12th season running, but that does not tell the full story. Accustomed to qualifying at a canter, this season's European campaign has been an arduous slog. In home wins against Dortmund and Milan, Luis Enrique's men were comfortable without truly convincing. A chastening 4-1 defeat at Newcastle sparked alarm bells, but Mbappé and friends kept their nerve to seal their passage on Matchday 6.

How do Paris play?

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, Enrique has been keen to implement a system predicated on tactical flexibility. Nominally a 4-3-3, their approach soon moulds into a 3-4-3 when in possession. Lucas Hernández's positional nous on the left of their back four allows Achraf Hakimi the freedom to operate as an auxiliary midfielder. Another in-play switch sees Vitinha, who often occupies the berth on the left of the midfield three, move wide to allow dangerman Mbappé to roam into the central spaces.

Warren Zaïre-Emery – 35 points

Milan Škriniar – 33 points

Achraf Hakimi – 30 points

Highlights: Paris 3-0 Milan

Key stats

• Paris have scored in each of their last 49 Champions League group matches, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat away to Real Madrid in November 2015.

• Mbappé has already made the fourth-highest amount of Champions League appearances (58) in the club's history at the age of just 25.

• Paris attempted a total of 106 shots in the group stage. Only Real Madrid (123) and Manchester City (132) had more.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

