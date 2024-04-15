Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 16 April.

Dortmund vs Atlético de Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 16 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

What do you need to know?

Though the opening instalment of this tie didn't quite live up to the drama of the other three first legs, it could yet deliver us the tightest of contents. Atleti remain unbeaten in 17 home Champions League knockout matches under Diego Simeone, while the damage could have been worse for Dortmund. Sébastien Haller's late goal limited Simeone's men to a 2-1 win which may even have turned to parity (or more) had the visitors not twice been denied by the woodwork late on.

If that late rally left Atleti clinging on somewhat, Antoine Griezmann certainly wasn't showing the tension. "It doesn't matter about the end," he said. "We are calm, at ease, and full of confidence. We have to go there and get a good result."

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Brandt, Malen, Adeyemi; Füllkrug﻿

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Can, Hummels, Maatsen

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso, Azpilicueta; De Paúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata

Suspended: Lino

Misses next match if booked: Giménez, Hermoso, Koke, Morata, Savić

Form guide

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLLWWW

Most recent result: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Dortmund, 13/04, German Bundesliga

Atlético de Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWL

Most recent result: Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Girona, 13/04, Spanish La Liga

Expert predictions

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

There are parallels with the round of 16 tie against PSV. BVB could also conceded more goals in Eindhoven, but took home a 1-1 draw that left everything open for the home leg, which they won. Dortmund are 2-1 down this time, but I think they will win this second leg too, with over 80,000 fans cheering them on. Afterwards, Atlético (Iike PSV) will probably be left to rue the chances they missed in the first leg.

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter

While they have built a fortress at home, one of Atlético de Madrid's biggest weaknesses this season has been playing away from home. Simeone will also be without suspended Lino, a big loss both in the defensive and attacking game for Atleti.

However, the Madrid side are coming to this return leg with a 2-1 lead, and after an important and impressive comeback against Girona at the weekend. Maybe most importantly, though, is the desire of Griezmann, who seemingly cannot stop creating goals. Everything is still to play for in this tie, but Atleti are determined to progress to the semi-final and it will take a lot to stop them.

What the coaches say

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Atlético forced us to make mistakes last week. But tomorrow we have everything in our own hands to advance to the next round. We know that our opponents are very experienced. Tomorrow we want to do better from the start. When you play against Atlético, individual mistakes are punished immediately. We know what must not happen to us tomorrow."

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "I see what shape my players are in. They will play a good game and it's going to be a great Champions League night. We are up against a team who are very strong at home. They will start with a lot of pace, they will go all out, carry a threat from dead-ball situations. It's a Dortmund side with talent on the wing, as well as through the middle."