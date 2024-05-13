Champions League final: Dortmund and Real Madrid's previous European Cup final appearances

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid confirmed their places in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final with semi-final victories against Paris and Bayern respectively. The German side have won one of their two previous finals, while Madrid have triumphed in 14 of their 17 showpiece appearances to date.

UEFA.com looks back on the 2024 finalists' previous European Cup and Champions League final appearances.

DORTMUND

1997: Dortmund 3-1 Juventus

(Riedle 29 34, Ricken 71; Del Piero 65)

Arguably the greatest night in Dortmund's history came 27 years ago in Munich as they triumphed in their first ever Champions League final. A first-half Karl-Heinz Riedle double put BVB in control, and although Alessandro Del Piero pulled one back for Juve, substitute Lars Ricken scored a spectacular long-range lob seconds after coming on to seal glory.

1997 final highlights: Dortmund 3-1 Juventus

2013: Dortmund 1-2 Bayern

(Gündoğan 68pen; Mandžukić 60, Robben 89)

Bayern edged an all-German final at Wembley following a close-fought encounter. Mario Mandžukić tucked in from close range on the hour to give the Bavarians the lead, but İlkay Gündoğan's penalty levelled the scores eight minutes later. Just when it looked like the game was heading to extra time, however, Arjen Robben turned in a late winner.

REAL MADRID

Real Madrid celebrate victory in 1956 ©AFP

1956: Real Madrid 4-3 Stade de Reims

(Di Stéfano 14, Rial 30 79, Marquitos 67; Leblond 6, Templin 10, Hidalgo 62)

In the first European Cup final, Madrid trailed 2-0 inside ten minutes at the Parc des Princes but rallied. Reims went 3-2 up just past the hour only for Manuel Marquitos to quickly level again, leaving Héctor Rial to score the winner 11 minutes from time.

1957: Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina

(Di Stéfano 69pen, Gento 75)

Madrid had home advantage for their second final, and it was a familiar scene at the end of the Santiago Bernabéu showpiece with the 'home' team celebrating again. Their Italian opponents made them work hard for it, but Alfredo Di Stéfano's penalty midway through the second half finally broke their resolve and Paco Gento added a clincher.

1958: Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (aet)

(Di Stéfano 74, Rial 79, Gento 107; Pepe 59, Grillo 78)

Again, Madrid had to come from behind as Milan twice led at the Heysel Stadium. Each time it seemed the Spanish side's grip on the trophy was weakening, goals from Di Stéfano and, with 11 minutes left, Rial levelled matters. In the first final to go to extra time, Gento's 107th-minute effort kept the cup in Madrid.

1959: Real Madrid 2-0 Stade de Reims

(Mateos 1, Di Stéfano 47)

A repeat of the first final ended in the same way – with Madrid parading the trophy. A goal early in each half ended Reims' hopes in Stuttgart's Neckarstadion, Madrid making light of the absence of Ferenc Puskás and an early injury to Raymond Kopa thanks to Enrique Mateos in the first minute and Di Stéfano just after the break.

Captains Hans Weilbächer and José María Zárraga ahead of the 1960 final Popperfoto via Getty Images

1960: Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

(Di Stéfano 27 30 73, Puskás 45+1 56 60 71; Kress 18, Stein 72 75)

What proved the last of Madrid's five successive European Cups was the most famous as Eintracht were sublimely swept aside in Glasgow. Puskás became the first player to score a final hat-trick, and went on to claim four goals in all; Di Stéfano made do with three in a dazzling display in front of an enraptured Hampden Park crowd of 127,000.

1962: Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid

(Águas 25, Cavém 33, Coluna 50, Eusébio 64pen 69; Puskás 18 23 39)

Although Madrid's streak of victories finally came to an end in 1960/61 – eliminated in the first round by Barcelona – they were back in the final a year later, Puskás getting his second showpiece hat-trick at Amsterdam's Olympisch Stadium. For once, however, he was outdone as Eusébio's two goals helped Benfica retain the trophy.

1964: Inter 3-1 Real Madrid

(Mazzola 43 76, Milani 61; Felo 70)

Madrid came up short again two years later, with veterans Di Stéfano and Puskás eclipsed by Inter's Sandro Mazzola at the Praterstadion in Vienna. Mazzola and Aurelio Milani gave Madrid a two-goal cushion and, though Felo pulled one back, Mazzola's second of the evening made the game safe.

Real Madrid on the defensive in the 1966 decider Popperfoto via Getty Images

1966: Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan

(Amancio Amaro 70, Serena 76; Vasović 55)

Partizan became the first eastern European team to reach the final but Madrid proved too strong in Brussels. Velibor Vasović gave the Yugoslavian side the lead, but goals in the final 20 minutes from Amancio Amaro and Fernando Serena ensured Madrid – captained by Gento, in his sixth final – took the trophy again.

1981: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

(Kennedy 81)

In contrast to their early dominance of the competition, Madrid had to wait 15 years for their next final appearance. This time the Parc des Princes did not prove a happy hunting ground, Alan Kennedy's late goal ensuring Liverpool continued England's European Cup purple patch.

1998 final highlights: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

1998: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

(Mijatović 66)

Again Madrid had to endure a lengthy wait before returning to the final, making their first appearance of the Champions League era at the Amsterdam ArenA. One goal proved enough for a seventh crown, Predrag Mijatović scoring midway through the second half to claim 'La Séptima'.

2000: Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

(Morientes 39, McManaman 67, Raúl 75)

Having waited 32 years for their seventh title, just two years later Madrid made it eight in the first European Cup final between teams from the same country. Fernando Morientes headed them in front at the Stade de France just before half-time, and second-half goals from Steve McManaman and Raúl González ended Valencia's challenge.

2002 final highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Leverkusen

2002: Real Madrid 2-1 Leverkusen

(Lúcio 13; Raúl 8, Zidane 45)

Back at the scene of their most famous European Cup triumph, Hampden Park, Madrid claimed the crown again for a third triumph in five years. Raúl became the first player to score in two Champions League finals early on and, though Lúcio quickly equalised, Zinédine Zidane's iconic volley proved a fitting winner.

2014: Real Madrid 4–1 Atlético (aet)

(Ramos 90+3, Bale 110, Marcelo 118, Ronaldo 120pen; Godín 36)

In the first final between teams from the same city Real Madrid completed 'La Décima' by becoming European champions for the tenth time, though the scoreline looked deceptively emphatic. Carlo Ancelotti's side trailed until deep into second-half added time, but Sergio Ramos's headed equaliser set up an extra-time bonanza in Lisbon.

2016: Real Madrid 1–1 Atlético (aet, 5–3pen)

(Ramos 15; Carrasco 79)

Zidane scored the stunning winner in the 2002 final and won the first of three titles as Madrid coach at San Siro. Yannick Carrasco managed to cancel out Ramos's opener, but Real Madrid held their nerve after goalless extra time, Cristiano Ronaldo converting the decisive penalty after Juanfran hit the post for Atlético.

2017 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus

2017: Real Madrid 4–1 Juventus

(Mandžukić 27; Ronaldo 20 64, Casemiro 61, Asensio 90)

Ronaldo's deflected opener was slightly against the run of play in Cardiff, and Mario Mandžukić's equaliser was stunning, but Juventus ran out of steam after the interval. Casemiro's long-range shot was deflected past Gianluigi Buffon, and Ronaldo swiftly crashed in Madrid's third to end the final as a contest.

2018: Real Madrid 3–1 Liverpool

(Benzema 51, Bale 64 83; Mané 55)

Karim Benzema seized on a Loris Karius throw to break the deadlock, but Sadio Mané swiftly got Jürgen Klopp's side back on terms in Kyiv. However, the night was to belong to substitute Gareth Bale who scored an unforgettable overhead kick soon after replacing Isco before finding the target again from distance.

2022: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

(Vinícius Júnior 59)

Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal as Madrid beat Liverpool in Saint-Denis to win the European Cup for the 14th time. The Brazilian international turned in Federico Valverde's cross-shot at the back post just before the hour to clinch victory for Ancelotti's team, making the Italian the first coach to win the trophy four times.

2022 Champions League final highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid



