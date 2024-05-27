Champions League final possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid line-ups for the UEFA Champions League final.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Predicted starting XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

Out: Bensebaini (knee), Duranville (muscular)

Doubtful: none

BVB's convincing 4-2 quarter-final second leg victory against Atlético de Madrid brought a new consistency in the starting line-up. Coach Edin Terzić used the same line-up in this match and in the two duels with Paris in the semi-finals. This decision saw central defender Niklas Süle and midfielders Felix Nmecha, Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who had all been starting XI candidates in the current Champions League season, drop out of the team. Club icon Marco Reus, meanwhile, has seen his role become one of a substitute. Expect the same again with Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer and Julian Brandt in the centre, and Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi on the wings.

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

Predicted starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Alaba (knee)

Doubtful: Tchouameni (foot)

For the 14-time European champions, the dilemmas are not in the 'glass-half-full/glass-half-empty' category. Dilemmas exist but they are pretty positive. Carlo Ancelotti's most recent words about Aurélien Tchouameni are: "He has minor options of being fit for Wembley". That leaves the more upbeat issues to deal with. Ancelotti considers Thibaut Courtois as the world's No1. That the Belgian goalkeeper has been out for most of the season, while Andriy Lunin has performed terrifically, ensures a tough choice. Éder Militão has been back longer, meaning a healthy battle between him, Nacho and Antonio Rüdiger, for two centre-back positions.

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

