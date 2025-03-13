Champions League Team of the Week: Round of 16 second legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris)

The big Italian "was decisive in his decision-making all night" according to the UEFA Technical Observer. As well as dealing impressively with a series of balls into his box he saved superbly from Luis Díaz in normal time, then won the tie with two stops in the shoot-out.

Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

Inter's hard-running Dutch full-back caught the eye for his all-round efforts against Feyenoord, from his pressing work and regains to his three line-breaking passes.

Emre Can (B. Dortmund)

Showed his leadership qualities once more, reading the game well and bringing composure on the ball. "He's excellent in duels and finds a solution in the difficult situations," added the UEFA Technical Observer of Can, who scored Dortmund's penalty equaliser in the comeback win against Lille.

Raúl Asencio (Real Madrid)

On a testing night at the Metropolitano, the young centre-back made 12 ball recoveries, stopped the two dribbles he faced and – in possession – effected nine deep progressions into the final third, be it with a pass or ball-carry.

Nuno Mendes (Paris)

A superb defensive effort up against Mohamed Salah, reflected by metrics such as 15 ball recoveries and six clearances. On the ball too he had an impact, making eight line-breaking passes.

Rodrigo De Paul (Atleti)

Diego Simeone's midfield general helped to deliver the intensity his coach demands, leading and organising from the centre – his work rate reflected by his 14 ball recoveries (12 in the opposition half). There was craft with the ball too with four key passes.

Pedri (Barcelona)

The UEFA Technical Observer praised an "incredible work rate" that was integral to Barcelona's dominance in midfield – highlighted by the 61 pressures he managed in the victory over Benfica. He exhibited his creative powers too with ten line-breaking passes completed.

Raheem Sterling (Arsenal)

Delivered a highly productive performance in the home draw with PSV by setting up both goals. According to the UEFA Technical Observer "as well as two assists he was good with his dribbling and breaking the lines and he gave Arsenal width with his positioning."

Marco Asensio (Aston Villa)

Gave a super-sub display in the second half against Club Brugge, scoring with two excellent finishes as he lifted Villa's attacking play a notch. As the UEFA Technical Observer said: "His clever movement to receive the ball between the lines and decisive forward runs gave Villa a threat in the second half."

Maximilian Beier (B. Dortmund)

Dortmund's match winner showcased the progression made during this breakthrough season with his first goal in the competition. He worked hard for his team also, making 12 ball recoveries.

Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Another goal, another assist and three key passes head the impressive metrics of Bayern's centre-forward who drew praise from the UEFA Technical Observer for his typically clever movement and hard work off the ball in the win against Leverkusen.