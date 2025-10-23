Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 3

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham

Ended Matchday 3 ranked first on the Goals Prevented metric (2.68), having made eight saves to frustrate Monaco and ensure Spurs left the principality with a clean sheet and a point.

Denzel Dumfries, Inter

The Dutch wing-back scored for the second game running in the UEFA Champions League and put over as many crosses (five) as any other player this week.

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Besides scoring his second Champions League goal of the campaign, Liverpool’s leader stood out with his organisational skills and positional sense, dominating his duels and making six clearances.

Gabriel, Arsenal

His header opened the floodgates against Atleti and he underlined his set-play threat with an assist too, as well as helping Arsenal earn a third straight clean sheet at the other end.

Nuno Mendes, Paris

Produced a goal and an assist as part of another fine exhibition of full-back play, showing tactical flexibility and using the ball with intelligence.

Lennart Karl, Bayern München

On his first start in the competition, the 17-year-old took just five minutes to score his first UEFA Champions League goal and shone with his excellent pressing and movement.

Felix Nmecha, B. Dortmund

Hit two goals from outside the box and combined industriousness with impressive game intelligence in the 4-2 victory in Copenhagen.

Fermín López, Barcelona

The Player of the Week had a night to remember against Olympiacos by claiming his first career hat-trick as well as catching the eye for his precise work in possession.

Dennis Man, PSV

Struck twice in the outstanding 6-2 win over Napoli and displayed exceptional energy in not just his attacking work but his defensive efforts too.

Gorka Guruzeta, Athletic Club

The reference point in attack for Athletic, the experienced centre-forward scored twice to hep them earn their first points of this league phase

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle

On top of the breakthrough goal against Benfica, he supplied an assist and was tireless in both his ball-carrying and his tracking back, making eight recoveries – the joint-highest of any attacking player.