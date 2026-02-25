Real Madrid vs Benfica Champions League preview: where to watch, form, quotes

Real Madrid host Benfica in their UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 25 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 25 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid

Who: The 15-time winners against the two-time European champions

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

What you need to know?

A moment of magic from Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior settled the first leg in Lisbon, the Brazilian winger curling in a stunning strike in the 50th minute to give Los Blancos a slender advantage heading into the return at the Bernabéu.

The sides now prepare for their third meeting in this season's competition with a win apiece, as Madrid aim to reach the round of 16 for an extraordinary 29th consecutive season and Benfica look to make it for the third time in the last five campaigns.

Champions League highlights: Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form: LWWWWL

Latest: Osasuna 2-1 Real Madrid, 21/02, Spanish La Liga

Benfica

Form: WLWWDW

Latest: Benfica 3-0 AVS, 21/02, Portuguese Liga

Views from the camps

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "Arda is a player with characteristics that help us a lot. He is capable of linking Vini and Kylian. He is special, different. He is becoming very important and his growth benefits us. These games make him grow and I am very happy and proud to have a guy like him."

Dodi Lukébakio, Benfica forward: "We want to compete. Our goal is clear. We want to qualify. And we've already shown that we're capable of winning. It's against a great team. We'll have to be very focused and give it our all. They're playing at home and we know they're very good in this competition. But we have shown that we are capable of winning. We will adopt the best possible strategy."

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter: Álvaro Arbeloa's time in charge of Madrid has been brief but eventful. There have been setbacks domestically, but the performance he drew from his team in Lisbon probably counts as their most complete of the entire campaign. Match winner Vinícius Júnior now has five goals in his last four matches and looks ultra-confident, fast and ready to be a threat to Benfica once again. The Bernabéu was built for nights like this and, with the roof closed, the noise here will be seismic. As for Benfica, José Mourinho's side have the pace and experience to trouble Madrid on his first return to the Bernabéu as a coach in 13 years, but they will need to improve on their record of scoring just twice in four away games in the Champions League this season.