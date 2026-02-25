Paris vs Monaco Champions League preview: where to watch, form, quotes

Paris host Monaco in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg on 25 February.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 25 February (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off second leg﻿

First leg: Monaco 2-3 Paris

Who: The holders against the 2004 runners-up

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

The first leg of this all-French tie did not disappoint, with underdogs Monaco making a stunning start and going 2-0 up within 20 minutes thanks to a Folarin Balogun double. The game, though, then became the Désiré Doué show, with the precocious young talent coming off the bench to score twice and create an assist to inspire a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory for Paris.

The reigning champions will be favourites to finish the job at home and progress to the round of 16 for a remarkable 14th consecutive season. But those opening stages from the first leg will give Monaco belief that they can be more than a match for their opponents when at their best, and Sébastien Pocognoli's side will believe there are further twists and turns ahead.

Champions League highlights: Monaco 2-3 Paris

Match stats and facts

Form guide

Paris

Form: WWLWWD (most recent result first)

Latest: Paris 3-0 Metz, 21/02, French Ligue 1

Monaco

Form: WLWDLW

Latest: Lens 2-3 Monaco, 21/02, French Ligue 1

Paris reaction: Désiré Doué after first-leg play-off against Monaco

Views from the camps

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We're confident, but we're also wary. This is a special and difficult match. We have to know how to manage the different moments of the game. Of course we can improve defensively, but I am also pleased with what I have seen and the way we press, as well as the way we defend as a unit. I don't think it is easy to play against PSG."

Sébastien Pocognoli, Monaco coach: "We mustn't overthink things. We just need to be ambitious, even if we are up against the best team in France. It's still all to play for if we start with the same ambition and desire as we did the first leg."

Champions League highlights: Monaco 2-2 Man City

Reporter's view

Alex Clementson, match reporter: Having succumbed to Monaco domestically earlier in the season, Paris will have been well-versed in the qualities possessed by Sébastien Pocognoli’s side. A blistering, 20-minute spell in which they went 2-0 down in the first leg will have provided a timely reminder. Désiré Doué’s introduction, in place of the stricken Ousmane Dembélé, changed the course of the tie and Paris will want to build on that momentum, which was buoyed by a 3-0 win over Metz on Saturday. Monaco can take heart from that opening against Paris and a spirited 3-2 turnaround win over Ligue 1 high-flyers Lens on Saturday.