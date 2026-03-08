Leverkusen vs Arsenal Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

Leverkusen host Arsenal as their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie gets under way.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 11 March (18:45 CET)

Where: BayArena, Leverkusen

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The 2002 finalists against the league phase table-toppers

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

"We want to have a huge task," said Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand as he looked ahead after defeating Olympiacos 2-0 on aggregate. That they have got in the form of Arsenal, who became the first team to achieve league phase perfection, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four across those eight wins.

The last Champions League meetings between these clubs were in the 2001/02 season but both have already enjoyed success against teams from the other's nation this term. Leverkusen won 2-0 at Manchester City on Matchday 5, before drawing against Newcastle at home on Matchday 6. Arsenal, meanwhile, were the only team to deal defeat to Bayern München.

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 3-1 Bayern München

Possible line-ups

Leverkusen: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba, Grimaldo; Palacios, García; Culbreath, Maza; Terrier, Kofane

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli

Match facts

Form guide

Leverkusen

Form: DWDDLW (most recent result first)

Latest: Freiburg 3-3 Leverkusen, 07/03, German Bundesliga

Arsenal

Form: WWWWDW

Latest: Mansfield 1-2 Arsenal, 07/03, FA Cup

Views from the camps

Kasper Hjulmand, Leverkusen coach, ahead of the draw: "The choice between Bayern and Arsenal is great – they are two of the best teams in Europe. It has taken Arsenal years to get to the point where they are now and I don't need to say anything about Bayern here in Germany. They are two huge tasks, but we want to have a huge task."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "Well, we are very excited to play the next round. We have earned the right to be in a strong position, what we’ve done in the league phase and that’s it. Now we need to start to analyse them and find ways to be better than them to try and go through the tie."

Reporter's view

Matthias Rötters, match reporter

The roles are clearly defined ahead of this encounter: Arsenal come to Leverkusen on the back of a perfect league phase run (eight wins). The hosts finished 16th and came through the knockout phase play-offs with two solid displays against Olympiacos (2-0, 0-0). Many may expect Arsenal to comfortably reach the next round, but the Werkself have already shown that they can produce magical European evenings when key players such as Alejandro Grimaldo, Patrik Schick or Ibrahim Maza are on form. There is a glimmer of hope for a big surprise...