Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, form, coaches' thoughts

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City kicks off on Wednesday.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 11 March (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The 15-time winners against the 2023 winners

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here.

Where to watch on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know

"A true Champions League derby," was how Real Madrid winger Rodrygo put it as he previewed the league phase meeting between these sides. Indeed, this is the fifth consecutive season in which these clubs will meet in the knockout phase, with the victorious party going on to win the Champions League in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Back to that league phase meeting: a 2-1 Man City triumph at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in which Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland overturned the opener from Rodrygo. Álvaro Arbeloa has replaced Xabi Alonso in the Real Madrid dugout since, so there are new tactical nuances for Pep Guardiola's charges to contend with. They may not be faced with top scorer Kylian Mbappé, however, as the Real Madrid forward recovers from a sprain to his left knee.

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Man City

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Camavinga; Gonzalo, Vinícius Júnior

Man City: Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Guéhi, O’Reilly: Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Cherki, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland

Match facts

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form: WLWLWW (most recent result first)

Latest: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid, 06/03, Spanish Liga

Man City

Form: WDWWWW

Latest: Newcastle 1-3 Man City, 07/03, FA Cup

Views from the camps

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid coach: "It's going to be a thrilling match between two great clubs. It's a tie that Real Madrid fans really enjoy because of the calibre of the opponent. When the time comes, we'll prepare to the fullest, knowing the challenge it will present."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "February is over and March is here. Everything is [in the] mindset. It’s okay, [we'll take it] one game at a time and do everything to win [each] game. At the end, it is what you have to do."

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

Eight times these two clubs have met at the Bernabéu in Champions League action with an end product of 28 goals. So, as much as this tie feels season-defining for City and Los Blancos, this first leg should be a treat for neutrals too. Arbeloa had ample experience of Guardiola's Barcelona as a defender in Manuel Pellegrini and José Mourinho sides, but this is the 43-year-old's first seat at the table with the Catalan Grandmaster as coach versus coach. Each team would like to be surer of where their superstar striker is ‘at’. Erling Haaland is available but Guardiola said a couple of days ago that the Norwegian needed work on his sharpness. Kylian Mbappé has been coping with knee pain and looks more likely for the return match... but is keen to feature here if possible.