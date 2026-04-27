Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament 2026: Luís Figo, Cafu, Ivan Rakitić and Roland Juhász announced as captains

Following on from his 2025 success, Luís Figo will once again captain a team at the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament in 2026. He will be challenged by Cafu, who was part of Figo FC last year, as well as newcomers Ivan Rakitić and Roland Juhász.

We give you the lowdown on the four captains who will lead out star-studded teams – to be revealed in due course – at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on Friday 29 May.

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Luís Figo

One of the great forwards of his era, Portuguese icon Figo returns after leading his team to victory in last year's edition in Munich. The second-ever Portuguese player to win the Ballon d'Or in 2000, Figo's collective accolades include a 2002 UEFA Champions League triumph, a pair of UEFA Super Cup successes and a host of domestic trophies. At international level, Figo surpassed a century of appearances, notably reaching the final of UEFA EURO 2004, and is considered one of the greatest players that Portugal has ever produced.

Luís Figo (bottom row, second from the right) and Cafu (bottom row, second from the left) were victorious as team-mates in 2025 UEFA via Getty Images

Cafu

Part of the Figo FC team that won in Munich, Cafu hopes to lead a team of his own to victory this time out. A UEFA Champions League winner with Milan in 2007, Cafu also celebrated two UEFA Super Cup triumphs in Rossoneri. One of the all-time great right-backs, it is no surprise that his international career was similarly spectacular – part of the Brazil squad that won the 1994 FIFA World Cup before captaining his side to their most recent world title in 2002.

Key tournament info

Ivan Rakitić

Rakitić scored the first of Barcelona's three goals as the Blaugrana defeated Juventus to win the 2015 UEFA Champions League final in Berlin. Also a two-time UEFA Europa League champion with Sevilla and a World Cup finalist, Rakitić ended his career in 2025 as one of the most decorated players in Croatian history. He is now giving back to the game in a role on the board of the UEFA Foundation for Children: "The connection between kids and football is just fantastic, and it makes me very proud to be a part of it."

Ivan Rakitić is proud of his role with the UEFA Foundation for Children UEFA via Getty Images

Roland Juhász

Centre-back Juhász is the hometown hero at the Ultimate Champions Legends Tournament, his birthplace of Cegléd approximately an hour's drive from Budapest. Juhász made 95 appearances for Hungary between 2004 and 2016, including three at UEFA EURO 2016, and was awarded player of the year by the Hungarian Football Federation in 2009 and 2011. At club level, his most successful spell came with Anderlecht in Belgium, where he won five league titles between 2005 and 2013.

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