Paris 5-4 Bayern highlights: Holders edge epic Champions League semi-final first leg

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé starred as Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern München 5-4 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final in what will go down as one of the most memorable matches in the competition's history.

Key moments 17' Kane penalty gives Bayern lead

24' Kvaratskhelia curls in leveller

33' João Neves nods hosts ahead

41' Olise slams in equaliser

45+5' Dembélé spot kick restores advantage

56' Kvaratskhelia provides two-goal cushion

58' Dembélé fires in his second and Paris' fifth

65' Upamecano header offers Bayern hope

68' Superb Luis Díaz goal makes it 5-4

Match in brief: Goals galore in incredible encounter

Expectations were high ahead of this encounter between two of the tournament's great entertainers, who were the joint-top scorers with 38 goals each ahead of kick-off.

As it happened: Paris 5-4 Bayern

But nothing could prepare viewers for this breathtaking spectacle full of speed, skill and sublime finishing, which showcased the very best of European football at the elite level.

After a relatively quiet opening the game sparked into life when Willian Pacho fouled Luis Díaz in the box, Harry Kane converting the resulting penalty for his 54th goal of the season.

Ousmane Dembélé scored twice in Paris' victory AFP via Getty Images

Just seven minutes later, though, Paris were level, Kvaratskhelia cutting inside Josip Stanišić before curling a wicked effort beyond Manuel Neuer for his sixth goal in his last six Champions League appearances.

João Neves had already scored against Bayern in the league phase earlier this season, and the Portuguese midfielder got in on the act again just after the half-hour mark, rising highest to send a glancing header in from Dembélé's corner.

There was barely time to draw breath again before Bayern had equalised, Michael Olise displaying his trademark fancy footwork to tiptoe into the box before fizzing a fierce effort past Matvei Safonov.

Just when it seemed the scores would be level going into the break there was a final twist, Alphonso Davies handling in the box and Dembélé finishing from the spot to give Paris the slender advantage after a dazzling first period.

Bayern still have hope after Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz's second-half goals AFP via Getty Images

After a well-earned break for both players and fans, Paris started the second period at breakneck speed, Kvaratskhelia getting his second by tucking in Achraf Hakimi's cross before Dembélé scored his second and Paris' fifth with a powerful near-post strike.

It looked as though Bayern were down and out, but somehow they clawed their way back into it. Dayot Upamecano nodded in from Joshua Kimmich's free-kick, and just three minutes later Luis Díaz brilliantly took down Kane's long ball and bent in at the far post.

That was, finally, to be the end of the scoring on an unforgettable evening, and all attention now turns towards the return in Munich next Wednesday. If it is even half as good as this one, it could be something quite special.

Bayern's players applaud their travelling fans after full-time Getty Images

Team line-ups

Paris: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (Lucas Hernández 84); Zaïre-Emery (Fabián Ruiz 64), Vitinha, João Neves; Doué (Barcola 70), Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia (Mayulu 84)

Bayern: Neuer; Stanišić, Upamecano, Tah, Davies (Laimer 46); Kimmich, Pavlović (Jackson 90+3); Olise, Musiala (Goretzka 79), Luis Díaz; Kane

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Ousmane Dembélé

"Dembélé had the biggest overall impact on the result of this stunning match. He scored twice, provided one assist and was directly involved in a further goal."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Ousmane Dembélé with his Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Alex Clementson, match reporter

After such a riveting first half, it's testament to the talent on show that we were treated to an even more enthralling second period. Two separate bursts of action, in which Paris moved to an almost unassailable 5-2 lead before Bayern showed their tenacity to reduce the arrears to 5-4, summed up an utterly astonishing encounter that ushers in the promise of more next week. What a game of football.

Reaction

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris forward, speaking to Canal +: "It was two teams that seek to attack and don't question themselves. We know Bayern are a top team, and us too. We're happy with the result, despite being 5-2 up.

"We're two sides that want to attack. We won't change our philosophy [in the second leg]. We want to attack and so do they, so I think a great game is in the offing."

Paris reaction: Ousmane Dembélé on nine-goal thriller

Marquinhos, Paris captain, speaking to Amazon Prime: "Every football fan loves a game like that. It was a crazy game, two teams who play similar, aggressive and intense. We are so happy that we were able to come away with the win.

"Next week will be the same crazy game, two teams that want to score. We need to go there with the same mentality and personality so we can get the same amazing job done. We need a lot of effort to win. We need to rest because this game made us tired."

Paris reaction: Marquinhos on 'dream' night

Luis Enrique, Paris coach, speaking to Canal +: "I’ve never seen a game with that rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents, the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, the opponents take so many risks.

"They’re a top-level side. It was difficult and the second leg will be too. You have to enjoy it and you have to recognise this is just the third game Bayern have lost all season. We’re really happy and we deserved to win, but we also deserved a draw, and we would have even deserved to lose, because this game was that incredible."

Harry Kane, Bayern scorer, speaking to Amazon Prime: "We saw two high-level teams out there today, especially in the attacking play and in the transitions, with the speed, the intensity in the 1v1 battles. It was two of the top teams going toe-to-toe.

"Overall, we had moments where we could have killed the game earlier on as well. So we take a lot of pride in the fact that we got back to 5-4 because away from home, being 5-2 down could be a really tough place to be. But we fought and we're back in the tie."

Vincent Kompany, Bayern coach, speaking to Amazon Prime: "We suffered but we were dangerous. Five goals away from home in the Champions League normally means you're out but the chances we had made us believe.

"If you've got nothing at the game at 5-2 then it's hard to make a case to turn it around but being as dangerous as we were then I feel like it's about getting your head back in the game and take our chances. We're at home with 75,000 people in the stadium next week. We want that weight to be there and then anything can happen."

Key stats

The nine goals scored in this match were the most ever in a Champions League semi-final match. The previous record was seven, which has occurred on four previous occasions,

This was the first Champions League semi-final in which five goals were scored in the first half.

Only four more goals are required in the second leg to match the record for the most across a Champions League knockout tie.

Paris' win was their 100th in the Champions League proper. They are the first French team to reach this milestone.

Paris have scored 43 goals so far in this campaign; only Barcelona have managed more in a Champions League season (45 in 1999/2000)

Marquinhos made his 120th Champions League proper appearance, equalling the Brazilian record held by Roberto Carlos.

At 23 years 313 days, Nuno Mendes became the youngest Portuguese player to reach 50 Champions League appearances, beating the record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo (24y 83d).

Kane has 17 goals in his last 16 Champions League appearances.

The English forward's penalty to open the scoring took his tally for the season to 13 goals, just two shy of competition top scorer Kylian Mbappé.

Luis Díaz has scored in Bayern's last four Champions League games.

To follow