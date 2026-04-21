Champions League last four: Their semi-final record and memorable ties

The four remaining contenders for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League are no strangers to the semi-finals of this competition.

We look back over their previous last-four ties in European football's elite club competition, with only Bayern heading into their matches sporting a winning record.

Semi-finalists: Head-to-head records

Previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League semi-finals: 3

Ties won: 1 (Last: 2005/06 – 1-0agg vs Villarreal)

Ties lost: 2 (Last: 2024/25 – 1-3agg vs Paris)

Memorable semi-final: vs Villarreal, 2005/06

Kolo Touré turned in Aleksander Hleb's low cross in the 41st minute to give Arsène Wenger's side a slender advantage to take to Spain for the second leg and their resolute defence did the rest – just. The Gunners had goalkeeper Jens Lehmann to thank, the German No1 saving a last-minute penalty from Juan Roman Riquelme to send Arsenal into their only previous Champions League final.

Previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League semi-finals: 6

Ties won: 3 (Last: 2015/16 – 2-2agg vs Bayern, Atleti won on away goals)

Ties lost: 3 (Last: 2016/17 – 2-4agg vs Real Madrid)

Memorable semi-final: vs Chelsea, 2013/14

José Mourinho's Chelsea were favourites to reach the final after a goalless draw in the first leg in Madrid. Diego Simeone, taking charge of Atleti in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, led his team to a sensational 3-1 victory in the return though. Fernando Torres struck against his former club but the tide turned when Adrián López levelled seconds before half-time. A Diego Costa penalty and Arda Turan finish sealed a first final appearance in the competition for 40 years.

Semi-finals: Key stats

Previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League semi-finals: 21

Ties won: 11 (Last: 2019/20 – 3-0 vs Lyon)

Ties lost: 10 (Last: 2023/24 – 3-4agg vs Real Madrid)

Memorable semi-final: vs Barcelona, 2012/13

Bayern's 7-0 aggregate win against the Spanish heavyweights remains the biggest winning margin in a Champions League semi-final, with Jupp Heynckes' side, which featured Manuel Neuer in goal, irresistible in both legs. Thomas Müller started and finished the scoring in a 4-0 first-leg cruise in Munich – Mario Gomez and Arjen Robben grabbed the other goals – and the Bavarian outfit struck three more times in the second half of the return, Robben and Müller on target again, to set up an all-German final against Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

Previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League semi-finals: 5

Ties won: 2 (Last: 2024/25 – 3-1agg vs Arsenal)

Ties lost: 3 (Last: 2023/24 – 0-2agg vs Dortmund)

Memorable semi-final: vs Arsenal, 2024/25

Paris sealed a place in the Champions League final for the second time with a pair of victories over the Premier League side. Ousmane Dembélé guided home Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's low cross in the fourth minute to give Luis Enrique's side victory in London before Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi struck 27 minutes into each half to rubber stamp their place in the Munich showpiece. They would go on to lift the trophy for the first time in their history with a record-breaking 5-0 success against Inter in that final.