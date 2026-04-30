Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-final first legs

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insights Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

David Raya, Arsenal

Arsenal’s Spanish goalkeeper made crucial saves to repel Julián Alvarez and Ademola Lookman, ensuring they returned to London on level terms.

Dayot Upamecano, Bayern München

Headed his first-ever Champions League goal to breathe new life into Bayern at 5-3 and competed strongly – such as by winning all three of his tackles at the Parc des Princes.

Marc Pubill, Atleti

The Atleti centre-back's solid defensive work included winning four of his six ground duels in addition to a late block to deny Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel, Arsenal

A master of emergency defending, the Brazilian stopped Antoine Griezmann with a magnificent block – one of three he made at the Metropolitano along with seven clearances.

Michael Olise, Bayern München

As well as dashing through the middle to lash in Bayern's second goal, the exciting winger showcased his fabulous one-v-one ability with the most take-ons of the week – ten in total, with eight of them successful.

Vitinha, Paris

The Portugal playmaker kept Paris moving with his passing, parading his ability to play through the lines and supplying three key passes.

João Neves, Paris

Headed the second Paris goal and made some significant defensive contributions, dropping into the back line at times to go man to man with Jamal Musiala.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris

Against Bayern, Luis Enrique's dribbler-in-chief delivered another thrilling individual goal then added a second to reach double figures for the first time in a Champions League campaign.

Antoine Griezmann, Atleti

Treated the Metropolitano to a vintage display on his last Champions League home outing, finding space around the pitch to link up play and showing his penalty-box threat with two near-misses.

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris

Dembélé's clinical finishing has been a feature of Paris' run to the last four and he pulled off another superbly precise strike for the fifth Paris goal, having already converted a first-half penalty and provided the assist for João Neves.

Luis Díaz, Bayern München

Bayern's Colombian winger hit a wonderful goal and showed his brilliance on the ball with 11 carries of ten metres or more – the most of the week.