Buy the 2026 Champions League final programme

The biggest showpiece in club football pits Paris against Arsenal – get a copy of the official match programme for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final delivered to your door.

Get the full lowdown on both the teams and the competition so far as Paris chase back-to-back titles, while Arsenal have their shot at redemption 20 years after they last reached the final.

The official Champions League final programme is packed with facts, stats, history and big interviews with the coaches Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta, as well as players Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Declan Rice.

Buy your copy