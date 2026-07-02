Harry Kane in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Thursday, July 2, 2026
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The English forward has found a new lease of UEFA Champions League life at Bayern, but how do his stats compare with those of the modern greats?
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How many Champions League goals has Harry Kane scored?
Harry Kane is tenth in the all-time Champions League scorers ranking with 54 goals. At Tottenham, he got 21 goals in 32 Champions League games, but he has hit 33 more in 38 appearances since joining Bayern in 2023.
Harry Kane in the Champions League
Overall
Games: 70
Goals: 54
By club
Tottenham: 32 games, 21 goals
Bayern: 38 games, 33 goals
Kane was 23 when he made his Champions League debut for Tottenham against Monaco at White Hart Lane in 2016/17.
He got his first goal against Monaco in the reverse fixture and became the fastest player to reach ten and 20 Champions League goals (after 12 and 24 appearances respectively), only for Sébastian Haller (ten goals in six appearances) and Erling Haaland (20 in 14 appearances) to surpass those records.
How Harry Kane's Champions League goals have come
Left foot: 9
Right foot: 35 (15 penalties)
Headers: 10
Home: 34
Away: 20
Kane's team have never lost a game where he has scored either a header or a left-footed goal.
Who has Harry Kane scored against in the Champions League?
Kane's biggest single haul came against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 campaign, where he scored four goals, including a hat-trick of penalties.
He has been particularly successful against Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, getting on the scoresheet in every encounter with both sides. He has yet to score against one-time Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City, but struck for Bayern against Spurs' local rivals Arsenal in the first leg of the 2023/24 quarter-finals, his side going on to prevail 3-2 on aggregate.
|Opponents
|Games
|Mins
|Goals
|APOEL
|1
|75
|3
|Arsenal
|3
|270
|1
|Aston Villa
|1
|90
|-
|Atalanta
|1
|72
|2
|Barcelona
|3
|270
|2
|Bayern
|1
|90
|1
|Benfica
|1
|90
|-
|Celtic
|2
|135
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|90
|2
|Club Brugge
|1
|69
|1
|Copenhagen
|2
|180
|-
|Crvena Zvezda
|2
|180
|2
|CSKA Moskva
|1
|83
|1
|Dortmund
|3
|263
|4
|Feyenoord
|1
|90
|-
|Frankfurt
|2
|180
|1
|Galatasaray
|2
|173
|3
|GNK Dinamo
|1
|90
|4
|Inter
|4
|360
|1
|Juventus
|2
|180
|1
|Lazio
|2
|180
|2
|Leverkusen
|2
|174
|3
|Liverpool
|1
|90
|-
|Man City
|1
|58
|-
|Man United
|2
|177
|1
|Marseille
|2
|180
|-
|Milan
|2
|180
|-
|Monaco
|2
|180
|1
|Olympiacos
|2
|180
|3
|Pafos
|1
|64
|2
|Paris
|4
|358
|2
|PSV
|3
|208
|4
|Real Madrid
|6
|524
|3
|Slovan Bratislava
|1
|90
|1
|Sporting CP
|3
|270
|-
|Union SG
|1
|90
|2
|TOTAL
|70
|6,033
|54
When has Harry Kane scored his Champions League goals?
Teams facing Kane need to be switched on after the half-time break; 35 of his 54 Champions League goals have come in the second half, including 14 in the ten minutes after the interval.
The first half has been a less successful period for Kane; he has yet to score a goal from open play between the 21st and 30th minutes.
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|2
|11-20
|6 (2)
|21-30
|4 (4)
|31-40
|6 (1)
|41-half-time
|1
|FIRST HALF
|19 (7)
|46-55
|14 (3)
|56-65
|7 (2)
|66-75
|6 (2)
|76-85
|5 (1)
|86-full time
|3
|SECOND HALF
|35 (8)
How many Champions League hat-tricks has Harry Kane scored?
Kane has scored two Champions League hat-tricks so far. His first hat-trick was hard to beat as he scored a perfect treble (left foot, right foot, then header) in a 3-0 win at APOEL on 26 September 2017 in only his fifth competition appearance for Tottenham.
He had to wait seven years for his second hat-trick, scoring four (including three penalties) as Bayern won 9-2 against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 Champions League.
Harry Kane's Champions League goal comparison: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
Kane was the fastest player to reach ten and 20 Champions League goals (after 12 and 24 appearances respectively), but Sébastian Haller (ten goals in six appearances) and Erling Haaland (20 in 14 appearances) subsequently broke his records.
|Player
|10 goals
|20 goals
|30 goals
|40 goals
|50 goals
|60 goals
|70 goals
|Van Nistelrooy
|15 apps
|27
|34
|45
|62
|Benzema
|14
|34
|50
|67
|88
|111
|126
|Mbappé
|15
|40
|51
|59
|79
|89
|98
|Lewandowski
|16
|36
|46
|61
|77
|85
|93
|Messi
|23
|40
|48
|61
|66
|80*
|90*
|Neymar
|19
|38
|49
|65
|C Ronaldo
|37
|56
|74
|82
|91
|98
|106
|Haaland
|7
|14*
|25*
|35*
|49*
|Raúl
|22
|39
|57
|75
|97
|115
|139
|Kane
|12
|24
|45
|57
|66
|Haller
|6*
*record
What Champions League records does Harry Kane hold?
- Top-scoring English player in the Champions League.
- First English player to score in seven successive Champions League appearances.
- Most goals scored by an English player in a single Champions League season (14 in 2025/26).