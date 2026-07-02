Harry Kane in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

How many Champions League goals has Harry Kane scored?

Harry Kane is tenth in the all-time Champions League scorers ranking with 54 goals. At Tottenham, he got 21 goals in 32 Champions League games, but he has hit 33 more in 38 appearances since joining Bayern in 2023.

Harry Kane in the Champions League Overall

Games: 70

Goals: 54 By club

Tottenham: 32 games, 21 goals

Bayern: 38 games, 33 goals

Kane was 23 when he made his Champions League debut for Tottenham against Monaco at White Hart Lane in 2016/17.

He got his first goal against Monaco in the reverse fixture and became the fastest player to reach ten and 20 Champions League goals (after 12 and 24 appearances respectively), only for Sébastian Haller (ten goals in six appearances) and Erling Haaland (20 in 14 appearances) to surpass those records.

How Harry Kane's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 9

Right foot: 35 (15 penalties)

Headers: 10 Home: 34

Away: 20 Kane's team have never lost a game where he has scored either a header or a left-footed goal.

Who has Harry Kane scored against in the Champions League?

Kane's biggest single haul came against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 campaign, where he scored four goals, including a hat-trick of penalties.

He has been particularly successful against Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, getting on the scoresheet in every encounter with both sides. He has yet to score against one-time Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City, but struck for Bayern against Spurs' local rivals Arsenal in the first leg of the 2023/24 quarter-finals, his side going on to prevail 3-2 on aggregate.

Opponents Games Mins Goals APOEL 1 75 3 Arsenal 3 270 1 Aston Villa 1 90 - Atalanta 1 72 2 Barcelona 3 270 2 Bayern 1 90 1 Benfica 1 90 - Celtic 2 135 1 Chelsea 1 90 2 Club Brugge 1 69 1 Copenhagen 2 180 - Crvena Zvezda 2 180 2 CSKA Moskva 1 83 1 Dortmund 3 263 4 Feyenoord 1 90 - Frankfurt 2 180 1 Galatasaray 2 173 3 GNK Dinamo 1 90 4 Inter 4 360 1 Juventus 2 180 1 Lazio 2 180 2 Leverkusen 2 174 3 Liverpool 1 90 - Man City 1 58 - Man United 2 177 1 Marseille 2 180 - Milan 2 180 - Monaco 2 180 1 Olympiacos 2 180 3 Pafos 1 64 2 Paris 4 358 2 PSV 3 208 4 Real Madrid 6 524 3 Slovan Bratislava 1 90 1 Sporting CP 3 270 - Union SG 1 90 2 TOTAL 70 6,033 54

When has Harry Kane scored his Champions League goals?

Teams facing Kane need to be switched on after the half-time break; 35 of his 54 Champions League goals have come in the second half, including 14 in the ten minutes after the interval.

The first half has been a less successful period for Kane; he has yet to score a goal from open play between the 21st and 30th minutes.

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 2 11-20 6 (2) 21-30 4 (4) 31-40 6 (1) 41-half-time 1 FIRST HALF 19 (7) 46-55 14 (3) 56-65 7 (2) 66-75 6 (2) 76-85 5 (1) 86-full time 3 SECOND HALF 35 (8)

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Harry Kane scored?

Kane has scored two Champions League hat-tricks so far. His first hat-trick was hard to beat as he scored a perfect treble (left foot, right foot, then header) in a 3-0 win at APOEL on 26 September 2017 in only his fifth competition appearance for Tottenham.

He had to wait seven years for his second hat-trick, scoring four (including three penalties) as Bayern won 9-2 against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 Champions League.

Harry Kane's Champions League goal comparison: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Kane was the fastest player to reach ten and 20 Champions League goals (after 12 and 24 appearances respectively), but Sébastian Haller (ten goals in six appearances) and Erling Haaland (20 in 14 appearances) subsequently broke his records.

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals 40 goals 50 goals 60 goals 70 goals Van Nistelrooy 15 apps 27 34 45 62 Benzema 14 34 50 67 88 111 126 Mbappé 15 40 51 59 79 89 98 Lewandowski 16



36 46 61 77 85 93 Messi 23 40 48 61 66 80* 90* Neymar 19 38 49 65 C Ronaldo 37 56 74 82 91 98 106 Haaland 7 14* 25* 35* 49* Raúl 22 39 57 75 97 115 139 Kane 12 24 45 57 66 Haller 6*

*record

What Champions League records does Harry Kane hold?