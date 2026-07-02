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Harry Kane in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Thursday, July 2, 2026

The English forward has found a new lease of UEFA Champions League life at Bayern, but how do his stats compare with those of the modern greats?

Harry Kane celebrates a Champions League goal for Bayern
Harry Kane celebrates a Champions League goal for Bayern Getty Images

How many Champions League goals has Harry Kane scored?

Harry Kane is tenth in the all-time Champions League scorers ranking with 54 goals. At Tottenham, he got 21 goals in 32 Champions League games, but he has hit 33 more in 38 appearances since joining Bayern in 2023.

Harry Kane in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 70
Goals: 54

By club
Tottenham: 32 games, 21 goals
Bayern: 38 games, 33 goals

Kane was 23 when he made his Champions League debut for Tottenham against Monaco at White Hart Lane in 2016/17.

He got his first goal against Monaco in the reverse fixture and became the fastest player to reach ten and 20 Champions League goals (after 12 and 24 appearances respectively), only for Sébastian Haller (ten goals in six appearances) and Erling Haaland (20 in 14 appearances) to surpass those records.

How Harry Kane's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 9
Right foot: 35 (15 penalties)
Headers: 10

Home: 34
Away: 20

Kane's team have never lost a game where he has scored either a header or a left-footed goal.

Who has Harry Kane scored against in the Champions League?

Kane's biggest single haul came against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 campaign, where he scored four goals, including a hat-trick of penalties.

He has been particularly successful against Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, getting on the scoresheet in every encounter with both sides. He has yet to score against one-time Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City, but struck for Bayern against Spurs' local rivals Arsenal in the first leg of the 2023/24 quarter-finals, his side going on to prevail 3-2 on aggregate.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
APOEL1753
Arsenal32701
Aston Villa190-
Atalanta1722
Barcelona32702
Bayern1901
Benfica190-
Celtic21351
Chelsea1902
Club Brugge1691
Copenhagen2180-
Crvena Zvezda21802
CSKA Moskva1831
Dortmund32634
Feyenoord190-
Frankfurt21801
Galatasaray21733
GNK Dinamo1904
Inter43601
Juventus21801
Lazio21802
Leverkusen21743
Liverpool190-
Man City158-
Man United21771
Marseille2180-
Milan2180-
Monaco21801
Olympiacos21803
Pafos1642
Paris43582
PSV32084
Real Madrid65243
Slovan Bratislava1901
Sporting CP3270-
Union SG1902
TOTAL706,03354

When has Harry Kane scored his Champions League goals?

Teams facing Kane need to be switched on after the half-time break; 35 of his 54 Champions League goals have come in the second half, including 14 in the ten minutes after the interval.

The first half has been a less successful period for Kane; he has yet to score a goal from open play between the 21st and 30th minutes.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-102
11-206 (2)
21-304 (4)
31-406 (1)
41-half-time1
FIRST HALF19 (7)
46-5514 (3)
56-657 (2)
66-756 (2)
76-855 (1)
86-full time3
SECOND HALF35 (8)

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Harry Kane scored?

Kane has scored two Champions League hat-tricks so far. His first hat-trick was hard to beat as he scored a perfect treble (left foot, right foot, then header) in a 3-0 win at APOEL on 26 September 2017 in only his fifth competition appearance for Tottenham.

He had to wait seven years for his second hat-trick, scoring four (including three penalties) as Bayern won 9-2 against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 Champions League.

Harry Kane's Champions League goal comparison: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Kane was the fastest player to reach ten and 20 Champions League goals (after 12 and 24 appearances respectively), but Sébastian Haller (ten goals in six appearances) and Erling Haaland (20 in 14 appearances) subsequently broke his records.

Player10 goals20 goals30 goals40 goals50 goals60 goals70 goals
Van Nistelrooy 15 apps27344562
Benzema1434506788111126
Mbappé15405159798998
Lewandowski16

364661778593
Messi234048616680*90*
Neymar19384965
C Ronaldo375674829198106
Haaland714*25*35*49*
Raúl2239577597115139
Kane1224455766
Haller6*

*record

What Champions League records does Harry Kane hold?

  • Top-scoring English player in the Champions League.
  • First English player to score in seven successive Champions League appearances.
  • Most goals scored by an English player in a single Champions League season (14 in 2025/26).
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, July 2, 2026

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