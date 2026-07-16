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Lamine Yamal in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Lamine Yamal has sparkled since making his Champions League debut aged 16; track his achievements in the world's top club competition.

Watch every one of Lamine Yamal's Champions League goals

How many Champions League goals has Lamine Yamal scored?

Lamine Yamal was 16 when he made his Champions League debut for Barcelona as a 68th-minute substitute in a 5-0 group stage win against Antwerp on 19 September 2023.

Lamine Yamal in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 33
Goals: 11
Assists: 9

However, it took until his second campaign in the competition for him to score his first goal, the then-17-year-old equalising in a 2-1 defeat against Monaco on 19 September 2024.

By that stage, the mercurial left-footed forward was also a UEFA EURO 2024 winner and the youngest player to appear, and also the youngest player to score, at the UEFA European Championship.

How Lamine Yamal's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 11 (3 penalties)
Right foot: 0
Headers: 0

Home: 7
Away: 4

Lamine Yamal has yet to score a Champions League goal with his right foot or his head.

Who has Lamine Yamal scored against in the Champions League?

Yamal has yet to score more than once in a single Champions League game, and has only scored more than once against one side in the competition, registering in both legs of a round of 16 tie against Newcastle in 2025/26.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Antwerp2111-
Atalanta1901
Atleti21801
Bayern185-
Benfica32271
Chelsea180-
Club Brugge1901
Copenhagen1901
Crvena Zvezda190-
Dortmund32461
Frankfurt189-
Inter22101
Monaco1801
Napoli2170-
Newcastle21802
Olympiacos1751
Paris3185-
Porto280-
Shakhtar2121-
Young Boys175-
TOTAL332,55411

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Lamine Yamal scored?

﻿Yamal has yet to score a Champions League hat-trick. 

What Champions League records does Lamine Yamal hold?

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, July 16, 2026

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