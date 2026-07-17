Julián Alvarez in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

How many Champions League goals has Julián Alvarez scored?

Julián Alvarez managed 34 goal involvements (25 goals, nine assists) in 42 appearances across his first four seasons in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentinian was 22 when he came off the bench to make his Champions League debut for Man City at Sevilla in September 2022. His first Champions League goal came the following month in his first start in the competition: a 5-0 home win against Copenhagen.

Julián Alvarez in the Champions League Overall

Games: 42

Goals: 25

Assists: 9 By club

Man City: 17 games, 8 goals

Atleti: 25 games, 17 goals

Alvarez scored three in his first Champions League season, then five in his second (both campaigns at Man City), then hit seven and ten in his first two seasons with Atleti. His ten-goal haul in 2025/26 broke Diego Costa's club record of eight in a single Champions League campaign, set in 2013/14.

How Julián Alvarez's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 4 ﻿

Right foot: 21 (3 penalties)

Headers: 0 Home: 17

Away: 8 Alvarez, who is 1.70m tall, has yet to head a Champions League goal.

Who has Julián Alvarez scored against in the Champions League?

Tottenham have been Alvarez's favourite opponents; he scored three goals in two games against them, at a rate of one every 52 minutes and 20 seconds.

Atleti's city rivals Madrid are the side he has faced most, scoring twice across five encounters.

Opponents Games Mins Goals Arsenal 3 233 1 Barcelona 2 180 1 Bayern 2 28 - Benfica 1 60 - Bodø/Glimt 1 90 - Club Brugge 2 148 1 Copenhagen 3 270 2 Crvena Zvezda 1 90 2 Dortmund 2 122 - Frankfurt 1 90 1 Galatasaray 1 73 - Inter 1 90 1 Leipzig 4 137 2 Leverkusen 1 90 2 Lille 1 90 1 Paris 1 67 - PSV 1 90 1 Real Madrid 5 243 2 Salzburg 1 59 - Sevilla 2 110 1 Slovan Bratislava 1 73 1 Sparta Praha 1 79 2 Tottenham 2 157 3 Union SG 1 90 1 Young Boys 1 18 - TOTAL 42 2,777 25

When has Julián Alvarez scored his Champions League goals?

Alvarez was largely used as a substitute in his City days; tellingly, his first seven Champions League goals all came in the second half. However, he is a bright starter in the competition, with seven goals in the first 20 minutes of his matches in the competition.

He also has a useful habit of scoring in the closing stages: six between the 76th minute and full-time.

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 4 (1) 11-20 3 21-30 - 31-40 3 41-half-time 1 FIRST HALF 11 (1) 46-55 4 56-65 3 (1) 66-75 1 76-85 3 (1) 86-full time 3 SECOND HALF 14 (2)

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Julián Alvarez scored?

﻿Alvarez has never scored a Champions League hat-trick but has managed four doubles.