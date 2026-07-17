Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Julián Alvarez in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against

Friday, July 17, 2026

Julián Alvarez has looked at home in the UEFA Champions League since making his debut in 2022; track his achievements in the world's top club competition.

Watch all 25 of Julián Alvarez's Champions League goals

How many Champions League goals has Julián Alvarez scored?

Julián Alvarez managed 34 goal involvements (25 goals, nine assists) in 42 appearances across his first four seasons in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentinian was 22 when he came off the bench to make his Champions League debut for Man City at Sevilla in September 2022. His first Champions League goal came the following month in his first start in the competition: a 5-0 home win against Copenhagen.

Julián Alvarez in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 42
Goals: 25
Assists: 9

By club
Man City: 17 games, 8 goals
Atleti: 25 games, 17 goals

Alvarez scored three in his first Champions League season, then five in his second (both campaigns at Man City), then hit seven and ten in his first two seasons with Atleti. His ten-goal haul in 2025/26 broke Diego Costa's club record of eight in a single Champions League campaign, set in 2013/14.

How Julián Alvarez's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 4 ﻿
Right foot: 21 (3 penalties)
Headers: 0

Home: 17
Away: 8

Alvarez, who is 1.70m tall, has yet to head a Champions League goal.

Who has Julián Alvarez scored against in the Champions League?

Tottenham have been Alvarez's favourite opponents; he scored three goals in two games against them, at a rate of one every 52 minutes and 20 seconds.

Atleti's city rivals Madrid are the side he has faced most, scoring twice across five encounters.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Arsenal32331
Barcelona21801
Bayern228-
Benfica160-
Bodø/Glimt190-
Club Brugge21481
Copenhagen32702
Crvena Zvezda1902
Dortmund2122-
Frankfurt1901
Galatasaray173-
Inter1901
Leipzig41372
Leverkusen1902
Lille1901
Paris167-
PSV1901
Real Madrid52432
Salzburg159-
Sevilla21101
Slovan Bratislava1731
Sparta Praha1792
Tottenham21573
Union SG1901
Young Boys118-
TOTAL422,77725

When has Julián Alvarez scored his Champions League goals?

Alvarez was largely used as a substitute in his City days; tellingly, his first seven Champions League goals all came in the second half. However, he is a bright starter in the competition, with seven goals in the first 20 minutes of his matches in the competition.

He also has a useful habit of scoring in the closing stages: six between the 76th minute and full-time.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-104 (1)
11-203
21-30-
31-403
41-half-time1
FIRST HALF11 (1)
46-554
56-653 (1)
66-751
76-853 (1)
86-full time3
SECOND HALF14 (2)

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Julián Alvarez scored?

﻿Alvarez has never scored a Champions League hat-trick but has managed four doubles.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, July 17, 2026

Selected for you

How brilliant is Mbappé?
Live 17/06/2026

How brilliant is Mbappé?

After the striker finished as the 2025/26 Champions League top scorer, UEFA.com celebrates how far he has come since bursting onto the scene.
10:11
Watch all Mbappé's goals
Live 01/06/2023

Watch all Mbappé's goals

Kylian Mbappé already has 40 Champions League goals to his name – watch them all here.