UEFA Champions Festival: what's happening in Madrid

The annual UEFA Champions Festival will take place across four venues in central Madrid, offering free entertainment to football fans from Thursday to Sunday in the week of the UEFA Champions League final.

UEFA and its commercial partners have laid on a range of entertainments, from live DJs at the Puerta del Sol to demonstration matches on the pitch at the Plaza Mayor, with supporters of all clubs invited to share in the unique atmosphere of Champions Week.

Venues

• Plaza Mayor – UEFA Champions Pitch

• Puerta del Sol – Main stage

• Plaza del Callao – UEFA Champions League Superstore

• Plaza de Oriente – Giant Trophy Selfie Point

Download a map of the site

Download the pitch programme

Download the stage programme



UEFA Champions Festival highlights

UEFA Champions Festival pitch programme ©UEFA.com

Thursday 30 May (11:00–00.00)

• Puerta del Sol: Opening ceremony (11:00)

• Plaza Mayor: UEFA's #EqualGame campaign will have activations at the UEFA Champions Pitch with the Special Olympics and the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (14:15-16:00)

• Puerta del Sol: Singer/songwriter Sebastian Yatra will perform on the main stage (22:00-23:30)

Friday 31 May (11:00–00:00)

• Puerta del Sol: Football Freestylers (12:00-12:30 and 14:45-15:15)

• Plaza Mayor: UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign will feature an amputee football match as well as giving fans the chance to take penalties blindfolded and play on crutches on the UEFA Champions Pitch (13:30-14:45)

• Plaza Mayor: Watch the UEFA Ultimate Champions Tournament, which will see UEFA Champions League legends take part in a five-a-side tournament (kick-off 17:00)

• Puerta del Sol: Superstar DJ act Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike presented by Pepsi will perform on the main stage (22:15-23:00)

UEFA Champions Festival stage programme ©UEFA.com

Saturday 1 June (11:00-18.00)

• Puerta del Sol: Colombian musical artist Carlos Vives to give pre-match performance (16:15-18:00)

• Puerta del Sol: Roberto Carlos will drive the UEFA Champions League trophy from the Nissan stand to the Estadio Metropolitano ahead of the final

• The UEFA Champons Festival will close at 18.00 and there will be no public screening of the final

Sunday 2 June (11.00 – 22.00)

• Plaza Mayor: UEFA #EqualGame activations on the UEFA Champions Pitch, including exhibition games involving the Homeless World Cup (15:30-16:15) and the European Powerchair Football Association (16:15-17:00)

• Puerta del Sol: Performances by local Spanish acts throughout the afternoon and evening

Other activities

• Visit the UEFA Royal House of Football, which features the #EqualGame Zone and the UEFA Shirt Gallery.

• Meet former UEFA Champions League stars at one of the ambassador autograph sessions

• Have your photo taken with the UEFA Champions League trophy

• Visit the UEFA Champions League Superstore at Plaza del Callao

UEFA Champions Festival partner activations

• Gazprom – Plaza Mayor: Take part in the Gazprom Dribbling Challenge, and create your own personal GIF in the Gazprom Champions Tunnel.

• Heineken – Puerta del Sol: Visit the Heineken Bar for a chance to meet a final ambassador and win tickets for the match.

• Hotels.com – Plaza Mayor: Appearances from football legends, a swimming pool and a rooftop bar await visitors to the Hotels.com Champions Retreat.

• Lay's – Puerta del Sol: Pepsi have teamed up with Terracycle to encourage fans to take an active role in recycling Pepsi products to create a more sustainable event.

• Mastercard – Puerta del Sol: Fans can discover their hidden footballing talents, a unique camera transforming their skills into epic, shareable videos.

• Nissan – Puerta del Sol: Members of the public can enter Nissan's 360 experience of lights, sounds and fast-paced action.

• Playstation – Plaza Mayor: Play FIFA 19 on PlayStation®4 Pro and 'Live the Game' with the latest titles for PlayStation®VR. Final tickets can also be won.

• Santander – Plaza Mayor: The Santander Arena's circular giant screen will show the greatest UEFA Champions League moments in 8D surround sound.