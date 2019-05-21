UEFA Champions Festival: what's happening in Madrid

Tuesday 21 May 2019

UEFA Champions Festival will bring football and fun to central Madrid from Thursday 30 May to Sunday 2 June.

The Plaza Mayor is one of four sites for the UEFA Champions Festival
The Plaza Mayor is one of four sites for the UEFA Champions Festival ©Getty Images

The annual UEFA Champions Festival will take place across four venues in central Madrid, offering free entertainment to football fans from Thursday to Sunday in the week of the UEFA Champions League final.

UEFA and its commercial partners have laid on a range of entertainments, from live DJs at the Puerta del Sol to demonstration matches on the pitch at the Plaza Mayor, with supporters of all clubs invited to share in the unique atmosphere of Champions Week.

Venues

Plaza Mayor – UEFA Champions Pitch
Puerta del Sol – Main stage
Plaza del Callao – UEFA Champions League Superstore
Plaza de Oriente – Giant Trophy Selfie Point 

Download a map of the site
Download the pitch programme
Download the stage programme

UEFA Champions Festival highlights

UEFA Champions Festival pitch programme
UEFA Champions Festival pitch programme©UEFA.com

Thursday 30 May (11:00–00.00)
Puerta del Sol: Opening ceremony (11:00)
Plaza Mayor: UEFA's #EqualGame campaign will have activations at the UEFA Champions Pitch with the Special Olympics and the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (14:15-16:00)
Puerta del Sol: Singer/songwriter Sebastian Yatra will perform on the main stage (22:00-23:30)

Friday 31 May (11:00–00:00)
Puerta del Sol: Football Freestylers (12:00-12:30 and 14:45-15:15)
Plaza Mayor: UEFA’s #EqualGame campaign will feature an amputee football match as well as giving fans the chance to take penalties blindfolded and play on crutches on the UEFA Champions Pitch (13:30-14:45)
Plaza Mayor: Watch the UEFA Ultimate Champions Tournament, which will see UEFA Champions League legends take part in a five-a-side tournament (kick-off 17:00)
Puerta del Sol: Superstar DJ act Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike presented by Pepsi will perform on the main stage (22:15-23:00)

UEFA Champions Festival stage programme
UEFA Champions Festival stage programme©UEFA.com

Saturday 1 June (11:00-18.00)
Puerta del Sol: Colombian musical artist Carlos Vives to give pre-match performance (16:15-18:00)
Puerta del Sol: Roberto Carlos will drive the UEFA Champions League trophy from the Nissan stand to the Estadio Metropolitano ahead of the final
• The UEFA Champons Festival will close at 18.00 and there will be no public screening of the final

Sunday 2 June (11.00 – 22.00)
Plaza Mayor: UEFA #EqualGame activations on the UEFA Champions Pitch, including exhibition games involving the Homeless World Cup (15:30-16:15) and the European Powerchair Football Association (16:15-17:00)
Puerta del Sol: Performances by local Spanish acts throughout the afternoon and evening

Other activities

• Visit the UEFA Royal House of Football, which features the #EqualGame Zone and the UEFA Shirt Gallery.
• Meet former UEFA Champions League stars at one of the ambassador autograph sessions
• Have your photo taken with the UEFA Champions League trophy
• Visit the UEFA Champions League Superstore at Plaza del Callao

UEFA Champions Festival partner activations

GazpromPlaza Mayor: Take part in the Gazprom Dribbling Challenge, and create your own personal GIF in the Gazprom Champions Tunnel.

HeinekenPuerta del Sol: Visit the Heineken Bar for a chance to meet a final ambassador and win tickets for the match.

Hotels.comPlaza Mayor: Appearances from football legends, a swimming pool and a rooftop bar await visitors to the Hotels.com Champions Retreat.

Lay'sPuerta del Sol: Pepsi have teamed up with Terracycle to encourage fans to take an active role in recycling Pepsi products to create a more sustainable event.

MastercardPuerta del Sol: Fans can discover their hidden footballing talents, a unique camera transforming their skills into epic, shareable videos.

NissanPuerta del Sol: Members of the public can enter Nissan's 360 experience of lights, sounds and fast-paced action.

PlaystationPlaza Mayor: Play FIFA 19 on PlayStation®4 Pro and 'Live the Game' with the latest titles for PlayStation®VR. Final tickets can also be won.

SantanderPlaza Mayor: The Santander Arena's circular giant screen will show the greatest UEFA Champions League moments  in 8D surround sound.

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 22 May 2019
Top